LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Little Shop of Horrors is set to open at the Crenmorne Theatre at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre on January 6, 2026, in association with Woodward Productions.

The revival of the cult-classic musical by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman will be directed by Alister Smith (known for musical adaptations such as Bring It On, Cruel Intentions, and The Wedding Singer).

"It’s rare to see a full-scale musical in an intimate venue like the Cremorne, but this setting is ideal for an international hit that had humble beginnings in a small, downtown theatre,” said QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy.

Music Supervisor David Young (Frozen) and Musical Director Heidi Loveland (Carrie: The Musical) will lead a six-piece band.

Penny Challen is the designer, Declan O'Neil is the lighting designer, and Dan Venz is the choreographer.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available for purchase at this link beginning Friday, September 26. Fans can join a waitlist at this link to access pre-sale tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24.