JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tickets On Sale This Week For Brisbane Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are on pre-sale now and on general public sales from Friday for the Brisbane season of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, which will open at Brisbane's Lyric Theatre from 29 June. It's not too late to join the waitlist now to be first in line to buy tickets at jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au

This award-winning Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production has been received with standing ovations, rave reviews and stars all round since it opened in Sydney. Here is what critics have to say about this unmissable production:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is playing in Sydney until 26 January when it transfers to Perth's Crown Theatre, then the Princess Theatre in Melbourne and the Lyric Theatre, QPAC in June.

In the title role of Jesus is international recording artist Michael Paynter. A member of classic Australian band Icehouse, as well as the guitarist and vocalist in Australian icon Jimmy Barnes' band, Michael performs live with Bachelor Girl, Killing Heidi, Delta Goodrem, Reece Mastin and many others. Javon King, who astounded audiences last year for his role as Seaweed in the Australian tour of Hairspray, plays Judas. Powerhouse soul and blues vocalist Mahalia Barnes is taking on her first stage role as Mary. Mahalia and her band The Soul Mates play to capacity crowds around the country, touring nationally and internationally alongside artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams and Tom Jones.

Internationally acclaimed comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye is Herod. Hailing from Melbourne, Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. In the role of Pilate is Brisbane local, Peter Murphy, who has performed in major shows and live concerts throughout Australia and the world for over 20 years. Caiaphas is played by Elliot Baker from the Gold Coast, most recently seen as Don Attilio in The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne, while Annas is John O'Hara, who portrayed Phil Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical.

The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Adam Noviello, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Daniel Raso, Clay Roberts, Josh Spiniello and Bree Tipoki.

Producer John Frost, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am delighted at the overwhelming audience and critical praise of this bold new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Our powerhouse cast led by Michael, Javon and Mahalia are receiving a standing ovation every performance. Brisbane, get your tickets now before it sells out!”.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don't Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original Australian production opened at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney in May 1972, followed by seasons at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

Produced by John Frost and David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR features lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This production was reimagined by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, original sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

The Australian creative team comprises Associate Director Shaun Rennie, Musical Director Laura Tipoki, Resident Choreographer Bree Tipoki, Associate Lighting Designer Gavan Swift and Sound Designer Michael Waters.

Comments