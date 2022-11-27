HAMILTON to Leave Australia Following Brisbane Season

The producers of HAMILTON have announced that the Australian production of the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical must leave Australia following the conclusion of the Brisbane season in April 2023.



After opening in Sydney in March 2021 followed by Melbourne in March 2022, Hamilton will make its way to Brisbane in January where it will take its final Australian bow before heading on its first-ever international tour, starting in Auckland.



With great anticipation in Brisbane for Hamilton's arrival in January, the show is currently on sale there until Sunday, April 2. The production will travel to Auckland's Spark Arena for performances beginning in May 2023.



"Australia has embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined," Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller said. "From the spectacular opening night in Sydney last year, through the sensational Melbourne season and now looking forward to Brisbane, the Australian cast of Hamilton have enjoyed overwhelming responses at every show."



"When we announced Hamilton was coming to Australia, we promised it was musical theatre at its most innovative, original and transformative best. I know Australian audiences feel that is what they got when they walked into the theatre each night," Hamilton's Australian producer Michael Cassel said.



Tickets for the Melbourne season are currently on sale through to January 15, 2023 only through ticketek.com.au.



Tickets for the Brisbane season are currently on sale through to April 2, 2023 only through qpac.com.au. Information about the final release of tickets for Brisbane will be available soon.



Tickets for the Auckland season go on sale on December 5 only through Ticketmaster with a waitlist now available at hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour



HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.



The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.



The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.

