Final Performances Now On Sale For ANNIE in Brisbane

Due to demand, extra and final performances have been added for the Brisbane season of the new Australian production of the Broadway musical Annie, which begins on 27 December at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC. Performances of Brisbane's blockbuster summer musical up until 31 January have been released, ideal for a school holiday treat for the whole family. No extension to the season is possible.

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live today also announced that the national Charity Partnership for Annie with the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), the non-government, community-based charity that works to prevent cruelty to animals, will continue for the Brisbane season. Bucket collections will be conducted after selected weekend performances of Annie to raise money for this worthy charity, as well as other fundraising benefits. Some of the adult cast of Annie will also visit the RSPCA Queensland shelter in Brisbane to help out with the animals waiting for a second chance.

RSPCA QLD Spokeswoman, Emma Lagoon said, "RSPCA Queensland is honoured to be chosen as the charity partner for Annie in Brisbane. The story of Annie and her loyal dog Sandy is a beautiful reflection of the resilience, hope and second chances that are at the heart of our work at the RSPCA. We're so grateful for this support, and we hope audiences leave the show feeling inspired by the special bond between people and animals."

“I'm very pleased that Annie is working with the RSPCA as our national charity partner. It's an ideal collaboration, and Sandy thinks it's paw-fect too!” said John Frost. “Line up now to buy your tickets to one of the most delightful and inspiring Broadway musicals of all time. Don't wait until Tomorrow to get your tickets for the January school holidays, and support the RSPCA!”

This new Australian production, directed by Karen Johnson Mortimer and choreographed by Mitchell Woodcock, has been receiving huge acclaim and standing ovations in Sydney and Melbourne.

The cast is led by Anthony Warlow as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role which took him to Broadway, and Debora Krizak as Miss Hannigan. Rising star Mackenzie Dunn plays Lily St. Regis, Keanu Gonzalez steps into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan, while Amanda Lea LaVergne plays Grace Farrell. The original Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his musical theatre debut.

The ensemble cast is comprised of Luke Alleva, Cameron Boxall, Tim Brown, Emily Casey, Nakita Clarke, Andrew Dunne, Sebastian Johnston, Anna Mallows, Chloë Marshall, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Ryan Orphel, Madeline Pratt, Lisa Sontag, Suzanne Steele and Dean Vince.

Auditions will be held in October to find the young Brisbane actors who will play Annie and her orphan friends.

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It's the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.