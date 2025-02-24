Extra Performances Now On Sale For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at QPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to demand, new performances have been released for the Brisbane season of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. The powerhouse show which begins 29 June at QPAC's Lyric Theatre will now continue until 3 August. Tickets are on pre-sale from today and on general public sales from Friday.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don't Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

Five talented Queenslanders are included in the stellar cast of this classic rock musical. In the starring role of Pilate is Brisbane local, Peter Murphy, who has performed in major shows and live concerts throughout Australia and the world for over 20 years. Caiaphas is played by Elliot Baker from the Gold Coast, most recently seen as Don Attilio in The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne. The ensemble cast includes Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones and Nic van Lits, all from the Gold Coast, and Bree Tipoki from Brisbane.

In the title role of Jesus is international recording artist Michael Paynter. A member of classic Australian band Icehouse, as well as the guitarist and vocalist in Australian icon Jimmy Barnes' band, Michael performs live with Bachelor Girl, Killing Heidi, Delta Goodrem, Reece Mastin and many others. Javon King, who astounded audiences last year for his role as Seaweed in the Australian tour of Hairspray, plays Judas. Powerhouse soul and blues vocalist Mahalia Barnes is taking on her first stage role as Mary. Mahalia and her band The Soul Mates play to capacity crowds around the country, touring nationally and internationally alongside artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams and Tom Jones.

Internationally acclaimed comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye plays Herod. Hailing from Melbourne, Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. Annas is played by John O'Hara, who portrayed Phil Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical.

The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Gus Noakes, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Clay Roberts, Henry Rollo, Josh Spiniello, Bree Tipoki, Jordan Tomljenovic and Nic Van Lits.

Producer John Frost, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am delighted at the overwhelming audience and critical praise of this bold new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Our powerhouse cast led by Michael, Javon, Mahalia, Reuben and Peter are receiving a standing ovation every performance. Brisbane, get your tickets now before it sells out!”.

