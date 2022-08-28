Brisbane to Host HAMILTON in 2023

The producers of HAMILTON today announced that Brisbane will be the third Australian city to be in the room where it happens when it welcomes the TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical next year.



Following acclaimed seasons in both Sydney and Melbourne, performances at Brisbane's Lyric Theatre, QPAC will commence from 27 January 2023. The current Melbourne season must close Sunday 15 January.



Australian Producer Michael Cassel said: "We are ecstatic to be bringing Hamilton to Brisbane and to share this brilliant production with even more Australians. Queensland fans have been waiting so patiently and it will have been absolutely worth it when our talented cast heads north, bringing the revolution to the sunshine state."



Sami Afuni, who hails from Brisbane and recently joined the company taking on the roles of Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, shared his excitement to perform in his hometown next year: "It's an honour to join this incredible company, and to get to perform the show in my hometown is beyond anything I could have imagined. I know Brisbane will have a special connection with this inspiring story of 'rising up', and I am so grateful to be a part of that."



Tickets for the Brisbane season go on sale Monday 12 September 2022, with pre-sale tickets available from 10am, Monday 5 September 2022, accessible via the waitlist.



Tickets for the Melbourne season are currently on sale through to 18 December 2022 only through ticketek.com.au.



HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ®, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.



The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.



The Australian production of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.



ABOUT Michael Cassel Group

Michael Cassel Group is a leading live entertainment company formed to produce and create the world's greatest musical and theatrical productions and live entertainment. Productions include the first international tour of the world's #1 musical, The Lion King, the Australian premieres of the award-winning productions Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and & Juliet, and new productions of Mary Poppins and The Picture of Dorian Gray. Current Broadway and West End credits include co-lead producer of Almost Famous and co-producer of MJ: The Musical, Into The Woods, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Pretty Woman.



Previous productions include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Les MisÃ©rables, Kinky Boots, Singin' In The Rain and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Concert tours and major events include The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Celeste Barber, Tina Arena, Darren Criss and Lea Salonga, along with the opening celebration of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 which was televised internationally. In addition to the group's expanding theatrical interests, the company represents former Australian Prime Minister, The Hon. Julia Gillard AC, journalist and broadcaster Liz Hayes, former Olympian and global sporting administrator Lord Sebastian Coe CH, KBE, Strictly You by Sonia Kruger & Better Homes and Gardens personality Charlie Albone. TixTrack Australasia, a partnership between TixTrack Inc and Michael Cassel Group, provides ticketing for live entertainment and cultural organisations in Australia and New Zealand including the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). Michael Cassel Group is headquartered in Sydney, with offices in New York, Singapore, and Melbourne.