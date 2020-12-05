BWW Interview: Performer, Writer And Producer Natalie Bochenski on the Return Love/Hate Actually

Next up on my local artists segment is the wonderful and incredibly talented writer, producer and Brisbane based performer, Natalie Bochenski. Natalie (the lady pictured on the right hand side of the image) has worked as a journalist and a political adviser, and now runs her own company Act React, which specialises in pop culture-inspired performance. The company's immersive comedy homages - including "Speed: The Movie, The Play", "Titanic: The Movie, The Play" and "Die Hard: The Movie, The Play" - have delighted audiences since 2015. Act React shows regularly appear at the Brisbane Powerhouse, and have featured in festivals around the country. Natalie is also the co-creator of the two woman comedy showdown "Love/Hate Actually", which toured to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019.

Natalie is also a current board member of ImproMafia, Brisbane's longest-running improvised theatre company. She has been involved with the company since its inception in 2004 as a performer, producer, director, marketing officer and teacher. Here's what she had to say about Act/React's upcoming return of their show Love/Hate Actually...

VIRAG: Your company Act/React specialises in pop culture-inspired performances, interactive and site-specific theatre and comedy. How did your passion for these forms of theatre emerge?



NATALIE: I come from a theatre and improvised comedy background, and have always relished making people laugh. When you tickle someone's funnybone and they cannot help but giggle or guffaw, it's the best feeling. People can't be bored if they're laughing; it means they're engaged. The company name Act React was actually inspired by the concept of the action and reaction between performers and the audience. It's a two way street. We adore putting people in different and comic situations and then delighting them.



VIRAG: You last performed your show Love/Hate Actually to Brisbane audiences in 2018, before taking it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. I imagine you must be really excited to bring it back to audiences and to be putting on a work after the COVID restrictions.



NATALIE: Like so many creatives, Amy and I have had a tough year, so the prospect of doing this amazingly fun show is a beacon of joy. It's the best possible time of year for Love/Hate Actually. We originally performed it at Christmas 2017, but Love Actually is such an enduring Christmas movie favourite that we find audiences still love our show just as much. Although I do appreciate the irony of having to continually discuss this film that I legitimately do not like. Amy, of course, has no such worries!



VIRAG: Is there a reason why you've decided to bring this show back instead of staging a new work?



NATALIE: I didn't think I'd be able to produce anything until the New Year, but then the Queensland Government lifted theatre venue capacity to 100%. Act React is essentially a microbusiness, so the 100% capacity makes it slightly less of a risk to hire a venue. Even so, I'm putting on a second show on the same night - a riotously funny improvised comedy courtroom show called "This Is Your Trial" - in the hope that helps bring in another audience.



VIRAG: I feel like no interview exists anymore without me asking this question...How was your company impacted by COVID?



NATALIE: It was the ultimate disrupter, for sure. We had just extended our season of "Speed: The Movie, The Play" at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March when the festival - and everything else - was shut down. 2019 was my first full time year as a creative producer and performer and I was building momentum for 2020. All of that screeched to a halt. I had grand plans of being very productive during lockdown, but in all honesty, that too was tough. Act React shows don't really suit the online environment, and I figured people would get sick of Zoom or Teams or Skype soon enough given how much of their work lives now relied on it. So it was a question of doing what I could, but accepting that forward planning is going to be unsteady for a while. Even though Australia is opening back up, there are still the old challenges of how to attract audiences, coupled with new challenges of what kind of live entertainment people will want, and what they are willing to pay for, given that this year has been financially tough on so many. I hope there will continue to be a place for Act React and our style of comedy, and my job as a performer and a producer now is to work hard to serve both creative development and commercial demands.

VIRAG: Lastly, how can we support your company? Is there anything we should keep our eyes peeled for in the future?

NATALIE: Word of mouth remains the very best form of support. People can like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter. If they can come to a show - amazing. If they enjoy the show and tell people - even more amazing.



I'm hoping we'll have a more productive 2021, and am in planning stages for a few things at the moment. And In a special exclusive for Broadway World I can reveal I'm working on a fresh website for the company, to show off our achievements and shows in the best way possible. I figured it would be a good lockdown project, so hopefully we can start 2021 with a bright new look to reflect our hope for a better year.

