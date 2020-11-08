A Conversation with Cal Harris from Circus 'Cision about their upcoming work in the Wynnum Fringe Festival

A conversation with Circus 'Cision

Next up on my local artists interview segment is Cal Harris, one of the performers in Head First Acrobat's production of Circus 'Cision as a part of the Wynnum Fringe Festival. Cal Eastwood Harris is a rld class street performer turned contemporary circus artist, Cal is known all over for his formidable skill on the ladder, he is also an excellent all-around acrobat performing hand to hand, equilibrium (object balancing) and teeterboard. Cal is also a very charming MC and is the host of Circus'cision, Head First Acrobats late-night cabaret show. Here's what Harris had to say...

VIRAG: Circus 'Cision has toured not only Australia and various other fringe festivals in the past and received great critical acclaim. Is that why you have decided for it to have a return season instead of staging a newer work or creating a new work?

HARRIS: Circus'Cision has been a crowd favourite at many festivals at home and overseas, and it's the perfect show to slip into a new festival such as the Wynnum Fringe. We chose Circus'Csion as we can showcase local circus performers and their own acts as the format of our show is a 'line-up variety show'. We even have one performer, David Trappes, who is from Wynnum!

VIRAG: What was the creative process like creating this work?

HARRIS: The creative process for this particular show is a bit different to others. As each artist comes to the table with their already made act, its more about piecing the show together in a way that is smooth, interesting and funny. Thats where the MC comes into play. Charm and quick witted humour keeps the show rolling from act to act.

VIRAG: Next is a question that I ask all of the artists I interview; how was co-vid impacted your creative practice?

HARRIS: Covid has impacted us in so many ways and our creative practice has defiantly taken a toll. It comes in waves though. Some days we're buzzing with ideas, training and rehearsing where we can, and others days we're just binging Netflix. But having shows booked in is light at the end of the tunnel, we're really excited to be getting one stage!

VIRAG: Have you managed to stay creative during lock down and if so, then how?

HARRIS: I've not really had a lot of creative development. My focus has being more in the business side of the company for the last few months, working with my business partner to try and stay afloat and make sure we're ready for things to open up again! I did make one new act for a show that we took to Mt Isa though. We took some old material and gave it revamp for a one off children's event. Mostly just locked in a room for a few hrs a day being silly, and that was really fun!

VIRAG: Lastly, I'd love for you to give the readers' a pitch as to why they should come and see your show next weekend.

HARRIS: I believe you should come to our show next weekend as its something I'm sure Wynnum hasn't seen before! It will make you ghasp, laugh and cheer and hopefully take your mind off this crazy work for just a moment! Put your worries aside and just let yourself be entertained! We have acrobats, aerial acts, comedy & sideshow! Something for everyone! If you've got young ones, maybe leave them with a baby sitter as this show can get a little naughty!

Show | Circus 'Cision: Those that Made the Cut

Dates: 13th-14th November

Venue: Mrs Quinn's Car Park, Wynnum Fringe Festival

Tickets: https://www.wynnumfringe.com/events/?EventGroupID=8&EventID=8

Photo credit: Naomi Reed

Shows View More Australia - Brisbane Stories Related Articles