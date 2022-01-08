VIDEO: Watch the Cast of NO MUNDO ENCANTADO Sing a Medley from Disney's FROZEN

Teatro Liberdade in São Paolo will stage No Mundo Encantado, a show with Disney songs that has been adapted by Rodrigo Hyppolito. The production features a sixty-person choir and a fourteen-person orchestra. The show will feature music from Disney hits, such as Frozen, Moana, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and others. The final performance is to be held tonight, January 8th, at 8:30 pm. Watch the cast perform a medley from Disney's Frozen! Click here for more information.