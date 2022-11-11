Awards: DID AWARDS (Destaque Imprensa Digital - Digital Press Highlight) Announces 5th Edition Nominees

The award, which brings together representatives of the digital press and celebrates musical theater in São Paulo City, presents novelties in 2022, including the sum of eight new categories.

The DID Award announced this Thursday, 10th, the list of nominees for its 5th edition, which includes the productions of 2022, the year after the pandemic that proved the resistance of artists and various cultural professionals, active in the musicals evaluated throughout the year by the body. of judges, composed this year by 14 representatives of the digital press, dedicated to promoting the genre that keeps on growing in São Paulo.

After four editions with 10 categories of contemplation, the award, conceived by journalist and actor Joaquim Araújo, now has 18 categories, between artistic and creative, thus expanding its look and recognition to those who move this scenario and market, making all the the magic happens on stage.

In 2022, the first voting stage highlighted the work of more than 170 professionals divided between 23 productions of the 30 evaluated - 23 Brazilian and 7 foreign with a Brazilian version - between January 1 and October 31, 2022, considering the minimum 12 presentations in the period.

Already known for the digital musical numbers that intersperse the announcement of the categories, which perpetuate unpublished and exclusive versions of the indicated foreign productions, the public can wait, once again, for very special presentations. in addition to some other news that will be announced soon, before the big night, already scheduled for the first half of December 2022.

Conheça os indicados da 5ª edição:

Indicados | Prêmio DID 2022

.DESTAQUE MUSICAL BRASILEIRO (Brazilian Musical)

A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa | Sarau Cultura Brasileira e Ágata Criação Produção Cultural

Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas | Núcleo Experimental

Nautopia - O Musical | Eureka Entretenimento, H Produções Culturais e Pulsar Ideias

O Bem Amado Musicado | Sesc São Paulo e Velloni Produções Artísticas

Tatuagem | Movicena Produções e Cia. da Revista



.DESTAQUE MUSICAL ESTRANGEIRO - VERSÃO BRASILEIRA (Foreign Musical)

A Família Addams | T4F Entretenimento

Chicago | IMM e EGG Entretenimento

Evita Open Air | Atelier de Cultura

Sweeney Todd | Del Claro Produções e Firma de Teatro

West Side Story | Santa Marcelina Organização Social de Cultura



.DESTAQUE DIREÇÃO (Direction)

Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical

Kleber Montanheiro | Tatuagem

Ricardo Grasson | O Bem Amado Musicado

Zé Henrique de Paula | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas

Zé Henrique de Paula | Sweeney Todd



.DESTAQUE DIREÇÃO MUSICAL (Musical Direction)

Daniel Rocha | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H

Diego Salles | Nautopia - O Musical

Fernanda Maia | Sweeney Todd

Rafa Miranda | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas

Vania Pajares | Evita Open Air



.DESTAQUE ATOR COADJUVANTE (Supporting Actor)

André Torquato | Tatuagem

André Torquato | West Side Story

Fernando Marianno | Evita Open Air

Marco França | O Bem Amado Musicado

Mateus Ribeiro | Sweeney Todd



.DESTAQUE ATRIZ COADJUVANTE (Supporting Actress)

Claudia Ventura | A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa

Ingrid Gaigher | West Side Story

Kiara Sasso | A Família Addams

Marina Mathey | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas

Pâmera Rossini | A Família Addams



.DESTAQUE ATOR (Actor)

Beto Sargentelli | West Side Story

Daniel Boaventura | A Família Addams

Dudu Galvão | Morte e Vida Severina

Renan Mattos | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H

Rodrigo Lombardi | Sweeney Todd



.DESTAQUE ATRIZ (Actress)

Andrezza Massei | Sweeney Todd

Giulia Nadruz | West Side Story

Laila Garin | A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa

Myra Ruiz | Evita Open Air

Verónica Valenttino | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas



.DESTAQUE ATOR/ATRIZ REVELAÇÃO (Newcommer Actor/Actress)

Cleomácio Inácio | Tatuagem

Dennis Pinheiro | Sweeney Todd

Marina Mathey | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas

Sofia Savietto | Nautopia - O Musical

Verónica Valenttino | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas

.DESTAQUE ROTEIRO ORIGINAL (Libretto)

Anna Toledo | Vingança - O Musical

Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical

Emilio Boechat e Marilia Toledo | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H

Fernanda Maia | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas

Vinicius Calderoni | Museu Nacional - Todas as Vozes do Fogo

.DESTAQUE LETRA ORIGINAL (Lyrics)

Chico César | A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa

Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical

Fernanda Maia | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas

Adrén Alves, Alfredo Del-Penho, Beto Lemos, Lucas dos Prazeres, Ricca Barros e Vinicius Calderoni | Museu Nacional - Todas as Vozes do Fogo

Zeca Baleiro e Newton Moreno | O Bem Amado Musicado

.DESTAQUE ELENCO (Cast)

A Família Addams | T4F Entretenimento

Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas | Núcleo Experimental

Nautopia - O Musical | Eureka Entretenimento, H Produções Culturais e Pulsar Ideias

O Bem Amado Musicado | Sesc São Paulo e Velloni Produções Artísticas

West Side Story | Santa Marcelina Organização Social de Cultura

.DESTAQUE COREOGRAFIA (Choreography)

Elcio Bonazzi | Grease - O Musical

Fernanda Chamma | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H

Floriano Nogueira | Evita Open Air

Kátia Barros | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical

Marta Melchiorre | A Família Addams

.DESTAQUE CENOGRAFIA (Scenic Dsign)

Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical

Federico Bellone | A Família Addams

Rogério Falcão | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical

Rogério Falcão | West Side Story

Zé Henrique de Paula | Sweeney Todd

.DESTAQUE ILUMINAÇÃO (Lighting Design)

Fran Barros e Tulio Pezzoni | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H

Fran Barros e Tulio Pezzoni | Sweeney Todd

Guilherme Paterno | Nautopia - O musical

Paulo Medeiros | West Side Story

Valerio Tiberi | A Família Addams

.DESTAQUE VISAGISMO (Hair/Makeup Design)

Alisson Rodrigues | O Bem Amado Musicado

Anderson Bueno | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical

Cabral e Feliciano San Roman | A Família Addams

Dhiego Durso e Feliciano San Roman | Sweeney Todd

Feliciano San Roman | Evita Open Air

.DESTAQUE FIGURINO (Costume Design)

Fabio Namatame | A Família Addams

Fabio Namatame | O Bem Amado Musicado

João Pimenta | Sweeney Todd

Lígia Rocha, Marco Pacheco e Jemina Tuany | Evita Open Air

Theodoro Cochrane | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical