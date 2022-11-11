Awards: DID AWARDS (Destaque Imprensa Digital - Digital Press Highlight) Announces 5th Edition Nominees
By Claudio Erlichman. With 30 shows eligible for consideration, Sweeney Todd leads the list with 11 nominations
The award, which brings together representatives of the digital press and celebrates musical theater in São Paulo City, presents novelties in 2022, including the sum of eight new categories.
The DID Award announced this Thursday, 10th, the list of nominees for its 5th edition, which includes the productions of 2022, the year after the pandemic that proved the resistance of artists and various cultural professionals, active in the musicals evaluated throughout the year by the body. of judges, composed this year by 14 representatives of the digital press, dedicated to promoting the genre that keeps on growing in São Paulo.
After four editions with 10 categories of contemplation, the award, conceived by journalist and actor Joaquim Araújo, now has 18 categories, between artistic and creative, thus expanding its look and recognition to those who move this scenario and market, making all the the magic happens on stage.
In 2022, the first voting stage highlighted the work of more than 170 professionals divided between 23 productions of the 30 evaluated - 23 Brazilian and 7 foreign with a Brazilian version - between January 1 and October 31, 2022, considering the minimum 12 presentations in the period.
Already known for the digital musical numbers that intersperse the announcement of the categories, which perpetuate unpublished and exclusive versions of the indicated foreign productions, the public can wait, once again, for very special presentations. in addition to some other news that will be announced soon, before the big night, already scheduled for the first half of December 2022.
O prêmio, que reúne representantes da imprensa digital e celebra o teatro musical na cidade de São Paulo, apresenta novidades em 2022, entre elas, a soma de oito novas categorias.
O Prêmio DID anunciou nesta quinta, 10, a lista de indicados da sua 5ª edição, que contempla as produções de 2022, ano pós pandemia que comprovou a resistência dos artistas e diversos profissionais da cultura, atuantes nos musicais avaliados ao longo do ano pelo corpo de jurados, composto este ano por 14 representantes da imprensa digital, dedicados a divulgar o gênero que se mantém em constante crescimento em São Paulo.
Após quatro edições com 10 categorias de contemplação, o prêmio, idealizado pelo jornalista e ator Joaquim Araújo, passa a contar agora com 18 categorias, entre artísticas e criativas, ampliando assim seu olhar e reconhecimento a àqueles que movimentam este cenário e mercado, fazendo toda a magia acontecer no palco.
Em 2022, a primeira etapa de votação destacou o trabalho de mais de 170 profissionais divididos entre 23 produções das 30 avaliadas - sendo 23 brasileiras e 7 estrangeiras com versão brasileira - entre 1º de janeiro e 31 de outubro de 2022, considerando a realização de no mínimo 12 apresentações no período.
Já conhecido pelos números musicais digitais que intercalam o anúncio das categorias, que eternizam versões inéditas e exclusivas das produções estrangeiras indicadas, o público pode esperar, mais uma vez, por apresentações muito especiais. além de algumas outras novidades que serão anunciadas em breve, antes da grande noite, já marcada para a primeira quinzena de dezembro de 2022.
Conheça os indicados da 5ª edição:
Indicados | Prêmio DID 2022
.DESTAQUE MUSICAL BRASILEIRO (Brazilian Musical)
A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa | Sarau Cultura Brasileira e Ágata Criação Produção Cultural
Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas | Núcleo Experimental
Nautopia - O Musical | Eureka Entretenimento, H Produções Culturais e Pulsar Ideias
O Bem Amado Musicado | Sesc São Paulo e Velloni Produções Artísticas
Tatuagem | Movicena Produções e Cia. da Revista
.DESTAQUE MUSICAL ESTRANGEIRO - VERSÃO BRASILEIRA (Foreign Musical)
A Família Addams | T4F Entretenimento
Chicago | IMM e EGG Entretenimento
Evita Open Air | Atelier de Cultura
Sweeney Todd | Del Claro Produções e Firma de Teatro
West Side Story | Santa Marcelina Organização Social de Cultura
.DESTAQUE DIREÇÃO (Direction)
Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical
Kleber Montanheiro | Tatuagem
Ricardo Grasson | O Bem Amado Musicado
Zé Henrique de Paula | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
Zé Henrique de Paula | Sweeney Todd
.DESTAQUE DIREÇÃO MUSICAL (Musical Direction)
Daniel Rocha | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H
Diego Salles | Nautopia - O Musical
Fernanda Maia | Sweeney Todd
Rafa Miranda | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
Vania Pajares | Evita Open Air
.DESTAQUE ATOR COADJUVANTE (Supporting Actor)
André Torquato | Tatuagem
André Torquato | West Side Story
Fernando Marianno | Evita Open Air
Marco França | O Bem Amado Musicado
Mateus Ribeiro | Sweeney Todd
.DESTAQUE ATRIZ COADJUVANTE (Supporting Actress)
Claudia Ventura | A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa
Ingrid Gaigher | West Side Story
Kiara Sasso | A Família Addams
Marina Mathey | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
Pâmera Rossini | A Família Addams
.DESTAQUE ATOR (Actor)
Beto Sargentelli | West Side Story
Daniel Boaventura | A Família Addams
Dudu Galvão | Morte e Vida Severina
Renan Mattos | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H
Rodrigo Lombardi | Sweeney Todd
.DESTAQUE ATRIZ (Actress)
Andrezza Massei | Sweeney Todd
Giulia Nadruz | West Side Story
Laila Garin | A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa
Myra Ruiz | Evita Open Air
Verónica Valenttino | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
.DESTAQUE ATOR/ATRIZ REVELAÇÃO (Newcommer Actor/Actress)
Cleomácio Inácio | Tatuagem
Dennis Pinheiro | Sweeney Todd
Marina Mathey | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
Sofia Savietto | Nautopia - O Musical
Verónica Valenttino | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
.DESTAQUE ROTEIRO ORIGINAL (Libretto)
Anna Toledo | Vingança - O Musical
Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical
Emilio Boechat e Marilia Toledo | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H
Fernanda Maia | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
Vinicius Calderoni | Museu Nacional - Todas as Vozes do Fogo
.DESTAQUE LETRA ORIGINAL (Lyrics)
Chico César | A Hora da Estrela ou O Canto de Macabéa
Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical
Fernanda Maia | Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas
Adrén Alves, Alfredo Del-Penho, Beto Lemos, Lucas dos Prazeres, Ricca Barros e Vinicius Calderoni | Museu Nacional - Todas as Vozes do Fogo
Zeca Baleiro e Newton Moreno | O Bem Amado Musicado
.DESTAQUE ELENCO (Cast)
A Família Addams | T4F Entretenimento
Brenda Lee e o Palácio das Princesas | Núcleo Experimental
Nautopia - O Musical | Eureka Entretenimento, H Produções Culturais e Pulsar Ideias
O Bem Amado Musicado | Sesc São Paulo e Velloni Produções Artísticas
West Side Story | Santa Marcelina Organização Social de Cultura
.DESTAQUE COREOGRAFIA (Choreography)
Elcio Bonazzi | Grease - O Musical
Fernanda Chamma | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H
Floriano Nogueira | Evita Open Air
Kátia Barros | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical
Marta Melchiorre | A Família Addams
.DESTAQUE CENOGRAFIA (Scenic Dsign)
Daniel Salve | Nautopia - O Musical
Federico Bellone | A Família Addams
Rogério Falcão | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical
Rogério Falcão | West Side Story
Zé Henrique de Paula | Sweeney Todd
.DESTAQUE ILUMINAÇÃO (Lighting Design)
Fran Barros e Tulio Pezzoni | Ney Matogrosso - Homem com H
Fran Barros e Tulio Pezzoni | Sweeney Todd
Guilherme Paterno | Nautopia - O musical
Paulo Medeiros | West Side Story
Valerio Tiberi | A Família Addams
.DESTAQUE VISAGISMO (Hair/Makeup Design)
Alisson Rodrigues | O Bem Amado Musicado
Anderson Bueno | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical
Cabral e Feliciano San Roman | A Família Addams
Dhiego Durso e Feliciano San Roman | Sweeney Todd
Feliciano San Roman | Evita Open Air
.DESTAQUE FIGURINO (Costume Design)
Fabio Namatame | A Família Addams
Fabio Namatame | O Bem Amado Musicado
João Pimenta | Sweeney Todd
Lígia Rocha, Marco Pacheco e Jemina Tuany | Evita Open Air
Theodoro Cochrane | O Pequeno Príncipe - Musical
