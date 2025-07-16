Williamstown Theatre Festival 71st Season with CAMINO REAL, NOT ABOUT NIGHTINGALES, and More

Season runs July 17â€“August 3 in Williamstown and North Adams, MA.
Williamstown Theatre Festival will launch its 71st season (W71) on Thursday, July 17, with a dynamic lineup of world premieres, theatrical revivals, music, comedy, and dance. This summerâ€™s program is led by the Festivalâ€™s inaugural Creative Collective and Managing Directors Raphael Picciarelli (Strategy & Transformation) and Kit Ingui (Operations & Advancement).
Opening weekend productions include Camino Real, Spirit of the People, Not About Nightingales, The Gig: After Moises and the World of Reason, Vanessa, The Things Around Us, Many Happy Returns, and more. The Festival runs through Sunday, August 3, and takes place in Williamstown and North Adams, Massachusetts.
W71 introduces a collaborative leadership model under the Festivalâ€™s first-ever Creative Collective: Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris, model and Library Science co-founder Kaia Gerber, producer Alex Stoclet, choreographer Christopher Rudd, and Gerberâ€™s Library Science co-founder Alyssa Reeder. This yearâ€™s multidisciplinary programming centers on the influence and complexity of playwright Tennessee Williams, asking urgent questions about legacy, authorship, and storytelling.
CAMINO REAL
MainStage, July 19â€“August 3
Directed by Dustin Wills, this revival of Tennessee Williamsâ€™ surrealist play stars Pamela Anderson as Marguerite and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Kilroy, alongside April Matthis, Bruce McKenzie, Whitney Peak, and more. Featuring live music by Dan Schlosberg.
SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE
MainStage, July 17â€“August 1
A world premiere from Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Katina Medina Mora and featuring Ato Blankson-Wood, Amber Heard, James Cusati-Moyer, and Brandon Flynn.
NOT ABOUT NIGHTINGALES
NikosStage, July 17â€“August 3
Tennessee Williamsâ€™ early prison drama gets a bold revival directed by Robert Oâ€™Hara, with Chris Messina, William Jackson Harper, Elizabeth Lail, and Brian Geraghty.
THE GIG: AFTER MOISE AND THE WORLD OF REASON
Skating Rink, July 18â€“August 2
A site-specific production on ice conceived by Will Davis, based on Williamsâ€™ late novel. Features choreography by Douglas Webster and Rohene Ward.
VANESSA
The Annex, July 17â€“August 3
Heartbeat Opera reimagines Samuel Barberâ€™s Pulitzer-winning opera with direction by R.B. Schlather and a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.
THE THINGS AROUND US
The Annex, July 17â€“August 1
A solo musical from Ahamefule J. Oluo blending personal storytelling with looped trumpet, clarinet, and drums.
MANY HAPPY RETURNS
The Annex, July 18â€“August 3
Choreographed and written by Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri, this dance-theater piece explores memory and identity with humor and poignancy.
Fridays & Saturdays at 11 PM, The Annex (245 State Rd, North Adams)
This new late-night series brings together comics, musicians, and performers in an intimate cabaret setting.
Friday, July 18: MESS hosts Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin
Saturday, July 19: Julio Torres (Problemista), Spike Einbinder, River L. Ramirez
Friday, July 25: Jensen McRae
Friday, August 1: Rostam (Grammy nominee, Vampire Weekend) with string quartet
Saturday, August 2: Delta Rae in concert, workshopping new musical The Ninth Woman
White Girls Gang by Rianna Simons
July 29, 7 PM at Clark Art Institute
Directed by Gus Heagerty and featuring Kaia Gerber
Worms by Gracie Gardner
July 31, 1:30 PM at â€™62 Center MainStage
Directed by Dustin Wills and featuring Susan Sarandon and Kate Walsh
Weekend Passes and Single Tickets
Weekend Passes guarantee access to 8 core projects with add-on options
Available now at wtfestival.org
Single Tickets Available For:
Core productions: Camino Real, Spirit of the People, Not About Nightingales, The Gig, Vanessa, The Things Around Us, and Many Happy Returns
Late at The Annex performances
The Cabaret benefit concert
Readings from the New Play Reading Series
MainStage & NikosStage â€“ â€™62 Center for Theatre & Dance, 1000 Main Street, Williamstown
The Annex â€“ 245 State Road, North Adams
Skating Rink â€“ 1267 South Church Street, North Adams
Clark Art Institute â€“ 225 South Street, Williamstown
Williamstown Theatre Festival is a premiere American summer theater, known for launching bold new work and revitalizing classic plays. More than 75 productions have transferred from WTF to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and film/TV. W71 continues the Festivalâ€™s tradition of experimentation, collaboration, and theatrical excellence.
Learn more at wtfestival.org.
