Williamstown Theatre Festival 71st Season with CAMINO REAL, NOT ABOUT NIGHTINGALES, and More

Williamstown Theatre Festival will launch its 71st season (W71) on Thursday, July 17, with a dynamic lineup of world premieres, theatrical revivals, music, comedy, and dance. This summerâ€™s program is led by the Festivalâ€™s inaugural Creative Collective and Managing Directors Raphael Picciarelli (Strategy & Transformation) and Kit Ingui (Operations & Advancement).

Opening weekend productions include Camino Real, Spirit of the People, Not About Nightingales, The Gig: After Moises and the World of Reason, Vanessa, The Things Around Us, Many Happy Returns, and more. The Festival runs through Sunday, August 3, and takes place in Williamstown and North Adams, Massachusetts.

W71 introduces a collaborative leadership model under the Festivalâ€™s first-ever Creative Collective: Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris, model and Library Science co-founder Kaia Gerber, producer Alex Stoclet, choreographer Christopher Rudd, and Gerberâ€™s Library Science co-founder Alyssa Reeder. This yearâ€™s multidisciplinary programming centers on the influence and complexity of playwright Tennessee Williams, asking urgent questions about legacy, authorship, and storytelling.

Festival Highlights

CAMINO REAL

MainStage, July 19â€“August 3

Directed by Dustin Wills, this revival of Tennessee Williamsâ€™ surrealist play stars Pamela Anderson as Marguerite and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Kilroy, alongside April Matthis, Bruce McKenzie, Whitney Peak, and more. Featuring live music by Dan Schlosberg.

SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE

MainStage, July 17â€“August 1

A world premiere from Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Katina Medina Mora and featuring Ato Blankson-Wood, Amber Heard, James Cusati-Moyer, and Brandon Flynn.

NOT ABOUT NIGHTINGALES

NikosStage, July 17â€“August 3

Tennessee Williamsâ€™ early prison drama gets a bold revival directed by Robert Oâ€™Hara, with Chris Messina, William Jackson Harper, Elizabeth Lail, and Brian Geraghty.

THE GIG: AFTER MOISE AND THE WORLD OF REASON

Skating Rink, July 18â€“August 2

A site-specific production on ice conceived by Will Davis, based on Williamsâ€™ late novel. Features choreography by Douglas Webster and Rohene Ward.

VANESSA

The Annex, July 17â€“August 3

Heartbeat Opera reimagines Samuel Barberâ€™s Pulitzer-winning opera with direction by R.B. Schlather and a new arrangement by Dan Schlosberg.

THE THINGS AROUND US

The Annex, July 17â€“August 1

A solo musical from Ahamefule J. Oluo blending personal storytelling with looped trumpet, clarinet, and drums.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS

The Annex, July 18â€“August 3

Choreographed and written by Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri, this dance-theater piece explores memory and identity with humor and poignancy.

Late at The Annex

Fridays & Saturdays at 11 PM, The Annex (245 State Rd, North Adams)

This new late-night series brings together comics, musicians, and performers in an intimate cabaret setting.

Friday, July 18: MESS hosts Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin

Saturday, July 19: Julio Torres (Problemista), Spike Einbinder, River L. Ramirez

Friday, July 25: Jensen McRae

Friday, August 1: Rostam (Grammy nominee, Vampire Weekend) with string quartet

Saturday, August 2: Delta Rae in concert, workshopping new musical The Ninth Woman

New Play Reading Series

White Girls Gang by Rianna Simons

July 29, 7 PM at Clark Art Institute

Directed by Gus Heagerty and featuring Kaia Gerber

Worms by Gracie Gardner

July 31, 1:30 PM at â€™62 Center MainStage

Directed by Dustin Wills and featuring Susan Sarandon and Kate Walsh

Ticketing Information

Weekend Passes and Single Tickets

Weekend Passes guarantee access to 8 core projects with add-on options

Available now at wtfestival.org

Single Tickets Available For:

Core productions: Camino Real, Spirit of the People, Not About Nightingales, The Gig, Vanessa, The Things Around Us, and Many Happy Returns

Late at The Annex performances

The Cabaret benefit concert

Readings from the New Play Reading Series

Venue Locations

MainStage & NikosStage â€“ â€™62 Center for Theatre & Dance, 1000 Main Street, Williamstown

The Annex â€“ 245 State Road, North Adams

Skating Rink â€“ 1267 South Church Street, North Adams

Clark Art Institute â€“ 225 South Street, Williamstown

About Williamstown Theatre Festival

Williamstown Theatre Festival is a premiere American summer theater, known for launching bold new work and revitalizing classic plays. More than 75 productions have transferred from WTF to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and film/TV. W71 continues the Festivalâ€™s tradition of experimentation, collaboration, and theatrical excellence.

Learn more at wtfestival.org.