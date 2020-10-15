Wheelock Family Theatre Announces The 2020 Vision Playwriting Project

Grades 8-12 are invited to partake in this collaborative and experimental theater opportunity.

Wheelock Family Theatre embarks on an exciting journey this fall, THE 2020 VISION PLAYWRITING PROJECT. Grades 8-12 are invited to partake in this collaborative and experimental theater opportunity, culminating in a shared reflective performance piece. Part playwriting and part devised theatre, this project engages an ensemble of teen actors in developing, rehearsing and sharing a performance piece that tells their story of this unprecedented time.

Exploring new works such as Everything Seems Like Maybe and Scenes from Quarantine students will tap into their personal experiences, thoughts, feelings and hopes to craft theatrical moments that are powerful and honest. This performance piece will be uniquely of this time and uniquely their own.

The 2020 Vision Playwriting Project will end in a final performance over Zoom for friends and family. This program is part of a national project and students will be encouraged to share their work as part of the larger publication. October 19th - December 19th, 2020. For more information and to register, visit: www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org/education/fall-2020-virtual/

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You