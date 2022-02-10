Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Announces 2022 Summer Season

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater announces its 2022 Summer Theater Season, featuring the return to live performances on the Julie Harris Stage.

The 2022 Season kicks off this June with Straight White Men with performances June 1 - 24. When one brother's existential crisis interrupts the family's holiday gathering, a humorous yet profound dialogue around privilege and potential emerges in Young Jean Lee's smart and timely comedy.

Starting June 29, WHAT honors the legacy of the late Stephen Sondheim with the musical revue Marry Me A Little. Two lonely singles share their longing to emerge from isolation and experience love and connection through songs from Sondheim's early work. Performances run through July 22.

Set in the aftermath of Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare's bloodiest play, Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus is a bold, brash, and bawdy invention that defies genre. The war is over, but who's going to clean up all of this mess? Performances run July 27 - August 19.

Liberty! Equality! Sisterhood! That's the spirit of Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists, an irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Performances start August 25 and run through September 17.

Betrayal comes to the Julie Harris Stage September 22 - October 16. Legendary playwright Harold Pinter's story of an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse, from the end of a marriage to the first forbidden spark, is filled with poetic precision, rich humor and powerful emotions.

WHAT for Kids! returns to the Larry Philips Performance Pavilion July 5 - August with a production to be announced shortly, and featuring the young artists of WHAT's Professional Development Internship Program.

Subscriptions to the 2022 season will go on sale starting March 21, with tickets to individual productions available starting May 1, 2022.