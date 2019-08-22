WRINKLES, THE MUSICAL Returns To Wellfleet

In the theater's first playbill (for Rhinoceros), the founders of WHAT wrote:

In June of '85 six actors who had worked togther in various Wellfleet productions began talking about starting a theatre company here. We found our goals to be very similar. We wanted a group that worked as a collective to produce quality year-round theatre, pulling together the abundant pool of local talent. We wanted to produce original material, particularly that of local writers, and to provide a space for this to take place.

In keeping with the founders' goals, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater presents a fully staged production of Wrinkles, the Musical. With book and lyrics by Wilderness Sarchild and Naomi Turner, Wrinkles, the Musical runs October 18-27, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays. Two preview performances, October 16 and 17, also begin at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders for Opening Night on October 18 are invited to a pre-show raw bar with champagne toast, and a post-show reception.

In Wrinkles, the Musical a group of older women from diverse backgrounds share their stories, joys, sadness, strengths, weaknesses, and a joint, as they come together to create an original musical review for their retirement community. Throughout the rehearsal process they grow closer and bond over their commonalities, breaking down the cultural taboos surrounding the aging process. Wrinkles, the Musical honors those who live authentically, are brave and fearless storytellers, and are ready to reclaim their narrative in order to live life to its fullest.

Like the women in the play, the aging process has been good to Wrinkles, the Musical. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater first hosted Wrinkles as a work in progress in 2010, presented by TIDES Dance Company. In 2017 and 2018 the play enjoyed critically acclaimed sell-out shows at Cape Cod Theater Company before returning to WHAT for development workshops-both in Wellfleet last spring, and in New York earlier this year. Nine years after audiences were treated to the initial excerpt, Wrinkles returns home to honor the aging process and turn the cultural stereotype of the invisible old woman on end.

"WHAT is proud to welcome the return of Wrinkles, the Musical, reaffirming our commitment to the development of new work, the celebration of local voices, and the theater artists who call Cape Cod home. As we end our 35th Anniversary year it feels especially fitting to offer a 'home grown' production with such strong local roots."

Christopher Ostrom, Artistic Director, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Wilderness Sarchild is an expressive arts therapist, poet, playwright, and grandmother of six. Her poems have been published in numerous anthologies and literary journals and she has won awards for her poetry and play writing from Veterans for Peace, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Chicago's Side Project Theatre Company, and the Joe Gouveia WOMR National Poetry Competition. She is the author of a full length poetry collection, Old Women Talking, published by Passager Books.

Naomi Turner has been affiliated with many theater and dance organizations on Cape Cod, throughout New England and in Florida. Her teaching credits include Wellesley College, the Jeannette Neill Dance Studio, Boston, the Academy of Performing Arts as well as San Carlos School of Dance, Brazil. Naomi recently received the "Woman of the Year" award from the Lower Cape Business and Professional Women's organization, and the "Leadership in the Arts Award" from the Arts foundation of Cape Cod for her work as visionary and founding president of the Chatham Orpheum Theater.

Malcolm Granger is a multi-instrumentalist and has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada. A busy composer and arranger, his music can be heard on radio and television. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, he has appeared with Della Reese, Bob Hope, Rebecca Parris and Dan Hicks among others.

Wrinkles, the Musical

Book & Lyrics by Wilderness Sarchild & Naomi Turner

Previews: October 16 & 17, 7:30 p.m.

Runs: October 18-27; 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 pm Sun.

Tickets: $25-$40 (student and senior discounts available)

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

2357 Route 6, Wellfleet

508-349-9428 | www.what.org





