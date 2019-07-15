WORKING A MUSICAL Begins July 18 At Berkshire Theatre Group

Berkshire Theatre Group presents the Tony Award-nominated Working A Musical, based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews, at The Unicorn Theatre (6 East Street) in Stockbridge, MA. Working features music by Pulitzer, Tony and Grammy Award-Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights, Moana); Tony Award-nominee Craig Carnelia (Sweet Smell of Success); Grammy Award-Winner Micki Grant (Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope); Tony Award-nominee Mary Rodgers (Once Upon a Mattress); Grammy and Tony Award-nominee Susan Birkenhead (Jelly's Last Jam); Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award-Winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) and Grammy Award-Winner James Taylor.

Directed by James Barry (Broadway: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson; BTG: Million Dollar Quartet (Director), Naked, A Thousand Clowns), this production features Farah Alvin (Broadway: It Shoulda Been You, Nine, The Look of Love, Saturday Night Fever) as Rose Hoffman, Kate Rushton, Candy Cottingham; Katie Birenboim (Off Broadway: Fiorello! BTG: Hair, Arsenic and Old Lace, Mary Poppins) as Amanda McKenny, Delores Dante; Erica Dorfler as Sharon Atkins, Maggie Holmes; Julie Foldesi (Broadway: Sunday In The Park With George [2017 revival with Jake Gyllenhaal], Disney's NEWSIES, Lincoln Center's South Pacific, Little Women, The Full Monty) as Terry Mason, Grace Clements; Tim Jones (BTG: Tarzan, The Music Man) as Frank Decker, Eddie Jaffe, Tom Patrick; Deven Kolluri (Off Broadway: The Boy Who Danced On Air) as Freddy Rodriguez, Raj Chadha, Utkarsh Trujillo, Charlie Blossom; Denis Lambert (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Doctor Zhivago; BTG: A Little Night Music) as Allen Epstein, Mike Dillard; Jaygee Macapugay (Broadway: School of Rock; Off Broadway: Here Lies Love, Wild Goose Dreams, Hello, Dolly!) as Roberta Victor, Theresa Liu; Rob Morrison (Off Broadway: Avenue Q, Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe, Pinkalicious) as Rex Winship, Anthony Coelho, Ralph Werner; and Miles Wilkie (Wagner College production: Working) as Conrad Swibel, Joe Zutty.

Based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working: A Musical paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring songs by Tony Award-Winning Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, Susan Birkenhead and Berkshire beloved and multi Grammy Award-Winner James Taylor.

Working: A Musical is a timeless musical exploration of 26 people from all walks of life and how people's relationships to their work ultimately reveal key aspects of their humanity.

There will be talkbacks on Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 2 after the performance. On July 26, the talkback will focus on work and identity. Austen Riggs Center colleagues will discuss work and identity across the lifespan, concentrating on the developmental work of retirement. The Austen Riggs colleagues participating in the talkback are Jane G. Tillman, PhD (Evelyn Stefansson Nef Director of the Erikson Institute of the Austen Riggs Center) and Edward R. Shapiro, MD (Former Medical Director/CEO of Austen Riggs Center). On August 2, the talkback will focus on working artists, with David Adkins (actor, playwright and Director of the BTG Acting Intern Program), Katie Birenboim (actress, director, writer and cast member of Working) and Alan Filderman (casting director and BTG Artistic Associate).

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield; at the Fitzpatrick Main Stage Ticket Office at 83 East Main Street, Stockbridge; by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





