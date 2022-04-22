WICKED to Return to the Citizens Bank Opera House This June

WICKED, Boston's most popular musical will return to the Citizens Bank Opera House June 8 - July 24, 2022 as part of the Lexus Broadway In Boston Season. Tickets for the upcoming production are currently on sale and can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office, 539 Washington Street, Boston. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available - please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/citizens-bank-opera-house/#accessibility for more details.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.BroadwayInBoston.com or www.WickedTheMusical.com.

PERFORMANCES ARE:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm

Note: Thursday, June 9 at 7:00pm

Weekday matinees: Thurs, June 9 at 1pm & Thurs, July 21 @ 1pm

Fridays at 8:00pm

Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm

Note: No Sunday evening performance on July 24

TICKET PRICES:

Starting at $53.50

HEALTH & SAFETY POLICY UPDATES:

As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our audiences, staff, vendors, crew, and cast please continue to check in on the Health and Safety guidelines and protocols as performances near. We will continue to relay any updates and necessary prior to your show. Please visit https://boston.broadway.com/covid-19/.

Guests with accessibility questions, or who require additional assistance related to the venue's COVID-19 policies may contact Info@CitizensBankOperaHouse.com or call 617.259.3400. For additional venue initiatives and policies please visit: https://bostonoperahouse.com/safe-and-clean.