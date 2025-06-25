WHICH SIDE?: A PROTEST MUSIC TEACH-OUT is Coming to The Lizard Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Which Side?: A Protest Music Teach-Out, a concert and discussion series celebrating and exploring protest music, kicks off July 9, 2025 at the Lizard Lounge in Cambridge. The events, organized by an ad hoc group of locals who know that culture can save us, use author James Sullivan's book Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs as a starting point for a celebration, exploration, and performance of songs that ask listeners to consider how music gives voice to resistance, advocacy, and change. While the series will anchor itself to the book, collaborators will also contribute 21st-century music, both originals and covers.

Scheduled to perform on July 9 are Jesse Ahern, Jon Butcher, Joe Gittleman (ex-Mighty Mighty Bosstones), Tom Jordan, Robin Lane with Adam Sherman, and Jen Trynin.

Scheduled to perform on August 13 are Kemp Harris, Dave Herlihy (O Positive), David Santos (Eddie Japan), Naomi Westwater, and Judge Milton Wright (Black Nativity), with more to be announced.

For both shows, singers will be backed by the house band, The Paid Protesters, led by Ed Valauskas, with Anthony Kaczynski (Magnetic Fields), Paul Buckley, Magen Tracy, and Mike Oram. Each performer will do a song inspired by Sullivan's book, and a song of their own.

The 90-minute shows will also feature commentary by Sullivan, and a short panel discussion at the end. Please note that these lineups are subject to change without notice.

“Protest music comes in as many shapes and sizes as there are styles of popular music,” says Sullivan. “My book is about the ways that protest music has helped shape the country we live in today, and this series of shows will demonstrate how to put the current energy among some of Boston's best musicians into action.”

Joyce Linehan, long-time advocate for community and the arts, and a fan of Sullivan's book, approached him with the idea in the spring. “In my experience, people are looking for new ways to connect and engage right now, as well as ways to resist and fight for intellectual freedom. This is a natural way to do some of that,” said Linehan.

Shows are scheduled to begin promptly at 8 p.m. The Lizard Lounge is located at 1667 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Patrons must be at least 21 years of age.

Admission is pay-what-you-want, with all proceeds going to the musicians and event staff. Tickets can be reserved at LizardLoungelub.com or here. There is no late check-in. If there are people waiting for seats, reservations will be released beginning at 7:30 p.m. (30 minutes before.) Any additional proceeds from the event will be donated to an appropriate non-profit fighting for intellectual freedom in our nation's courts.

