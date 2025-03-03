WAITRESS, RENT, and More Set For North Shore Music Theatre's 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Shore Music Theatre will return for an expanded 70th Anniversary Season, including a bonus off-subscription production of the play, THE SHARK IS BROKEN, as well as debut productions of the musicals WAITRESS, RENT, and THE CHER SHOW. Single Tickets, five-show and three-show musical discount packages are on sale now online, by phone (978) 232-7200 or at the Box Office located at 54 Dunham Road in Beverly, MA.

“The team at North Shore Music Theatre is hard at work creating an entertaining 70th Anniversary Season,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT's owner and producer. “We are very excited for a season of musicals, plays, concerts, and children's shows including three musicals in the subscription season that have never been on our stage before, Waitress, Rent, and The Cher Show, as well as a bonus off season production of the new play, The Shark is Broken, a one-act show that takes a hysterical bite out of the behind the scenes chaos surrounding the making of the movie Jaws. This show will be a great treat for fans of the movie that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer.”

North Shore Music Theatre's 2025 Mainstage Season begins early with a production of the new play, THE SHARK IS BROKEN, playing May 2 thru May 11. A captivating one-act comic play, THE SHARK IS BROKEN delves into the behind-the-scenes tensions during the filming of the iconic 1975 blockbuster movie "Jaws." Set aboard the cramped Orca boat, the story focuses on the interactions between Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, & Richard Dreyfuss as they grapple with the challenges of film-making, the looming presence of the malfunctioning mechanical shark, and their own personal troubles. THE SHARK IS BROKEN is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

From June 3 thru June 15, audiences can celebrate friendship, resilience and the pursuit of happiness at NSMT's debut production of WAITRESS. Composed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), WAITRESS follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker with big dreams but trapped in a troubled marriage while working as a waitress in a small-town diner. Filled with friendship and the thrill of a new romance. WAITRESS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The summer will continue with a wicked treat for the entire family. THE WIZARD OF OZ will run from July 8 thru July 20. Join Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they embark on their journey to meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. This brand-new lavish production of THE WIZARD OF OZ will enchant audiences of all ages with the beloved story and classic songs from the 1939 MGM film, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “We're Off to See the Wizard,” and “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.” THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

The summer ends with a high-energy production of GREASE playing from August 12 thru August 24. Step back in time and return to 1950's Rydell High and join bad boy Danny and new girl Sandy in the original high school musical. GREASE will feature the irresistible songs, “You're The One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “Born to Hand Jive,” “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” and many more from the hit movie and Broadway musical. GREASE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock opera RENT will make its NSMT debut from September 16 thru September 28. Jonathan Larson's rock musical about love and acceptance redefined Broadway when it opened in 1996. Set in New York City's gritty East Village, during the height of the AIDS crisis in the early ‘90s, RENT follows a diverse group of struggling artists navigating life as they strive to find themselves and the art they wish to create. The iconic score of RENT includes “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” and more. RENT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The 2025 subscription musical season concludes with the NSMT debut of the unabashedly fabulous, Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW, rocking the stage from October 21 thru November 2. Stars come and go .. but Cher is forever! THE CHER SHOW is packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her. This dazzling show includes 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a nationwide sequin shortage. THE CHER SHOW is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

The 2025 mainstage season concludes with A CHRISTMAS CAROL A Musical Ghost Story, New England's brightest holiday tradition. This one-of-a-kind original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novella, A CHRISTMAS CAROL will play from December 4 thru December 21. The musical ghost story following the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is guided by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet To Come to examine is life and help him re-discover the joy in the Christmas Season. Featuring dazzling special effects and traditional songs this award-winning production has been seen by more than one million people since 1989.

In addition to the mainstage productions, the 2025 season will also feature Shakespeare & Company's northeast touring production of Macbeth (March 6), Concerts from Captain Jack and the Strangers (March 14), Barry Goudreau's Engine Room (March 29), Jake Ryan Flynn: Being Alive (April 1), Dark Desert Eagles (April 4), The Fools & Fortune (April 5), and Voices of Hope will return to raise funds to battle cancer with their production of Jesus Christ Superstar (March 27 & 28) and their Annual Fall Gala concert (October 4). Children's Shows will include Curious George: The Golden Meatball (March 27) along with several production presented by the students of NSMT's Education Programs: How I became a Pirate & Seussical Kids (April 13), Beetlejuice, Jr (April 13), Finding Nemo, Jr. (July 25 & 26), and Footloose: School Edition (August 22).

