Viral A Cappella Sensation T.3 to Perform at THE BLACK BOX

The concerts will take place on Saturday, October 3 at 6:30 and 8:15 pm.

THE BLACK BOX, the region's premiere concert, theater, and event venue, will present a cappella viral sensation T.3 live in concert on Saturday, October 3 at 6:30 and 8:15 pm socially distanced on their outdoor stage. T.3 went viral on TikTok last winter for their cover of "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2.

T.3 is a New York based vocal group composed of Liam Fennecken (School of Rock), Jim Hogan (Waitress) and Brendan Jacob Smith (The Simon & Garfunkel Story). They gained popularity on social media platforms with covers of Disney, Broadway and Pop hits. Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician. His Broadway National Touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera and Spring Awakening. Jim has performed as a soloist with Symphony Orchestras across the US and Canada. Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in NYC. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. Brendan Jacob Smith is an Actor, Singer and Songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. He recently finished up his time as a member of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod's professional A cappella group, and was seen as Frankie Epps in Parade at The Rev Theatre Company.

Patrons are asked to purchase tickets for their table group in one transaction. Audience members are only seated with family or those with whom they are comfortable socializing. Tables of up to six are set with the correct number of chairs and will be reserved according to the number of people to be seated. Ushers assist the seating process. There is bar service to the tables; the lobby bar is closed for walk-up service. Masks and social distancing are required in the lobby; typical gathering in the lobby is currently not allowed. Bar tabs will be closed out before the end of each show.

For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in Franklin, MA.

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You