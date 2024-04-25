Video: Watch More Clips From THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Lyric Stage Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new clips have been released from The Drowsy Chaperone at Lyric Stage Boston. Check out the video here!

Lyric Stage Boston is now presenting the musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone with Music and Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. Performances will run through Sunday, May 12.

Directed and Choreographed by Larry Sousa° with Music Direction from Matt Stern, the winter blues will melt away and audiences will be delighted by the jubilations of a good old-fashioned musical comedy that will bring smiles, laughs, and much needed joy.

A comfortable chair with an old record crackling away is the perfect cure for the “blues” for a charming but lonely “Man in Chair”, our guide into the world of the show-within-a-show, The Drowsy Chaperone.

His favorite cast album from the Jazz Age comes to fizzy life complete with a self-admiring showgirl, her gin-soaked chaperone, a saucy Latin lover, a bumbling best man, a clueless soon-to-be groom, and a cornucopia of characters from a befuddled producer, to a dippy hostess and gangsters posing as pastry chefs. This bubbly love letter to musical theater sparkles with one show-stopper after another, mix-ups, mayhem, and a wedding (or two).