Video: Watch Highlights From KINKY BOOTS at North Shore Music Theatre
KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical!
The Tony-winning musical KINKY BOOTS is playing now at North Shore Music Theatre through November 6. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Newsies), this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting musical inspired by true life events, takes you from the assembly line of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. The energy, joy, and laughter of this exhilarating show makes for the ultimate fun night out.
Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 28, 2022
D. Mark DeGarmo, Dance Scholar/Educator/Choreographer to Present at Transcultural Exchange Conference Boston Friday - Sunday November 4-6, 2022.
Handel and Haydn Society Joins Idagio With Four Streaming Performances
October 28, 2022
The Handel and Haydn Society is partnering with streaming app Idagio to release four performances on the Global Concert Hall. The concerts were all captured in stunning high-definition video inside Symphony Hall during the 2021-22 Season.
Video: Get an Inside Look Into the Making of LIFE OF PI's Puppetry
October 27, 2022
American Repertory Theater is set to present the North American premiere of Life of Pi. Written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martel and directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center on Sunday, December 4. Get an inside look into how the puppetry is brought to life here!
Photos: First Look At KINKY BOOTS At North Shore Music Theatre
October 26, 2022
The Tony-winning musical KINKY BOOTS is playing now at North Shore Music Theatre through November 6. See photos from the production.
Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Joyeux Noël Holiday Concerts
October 26, 2022
Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community choral ensemble, presents its holiday season concert, “Joyeux Noël,” on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 4 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly.