 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: RENT At North Shore Music Theatre- First Look

The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical runs through September 28, 2025 in Beverly.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre will present RENT for the first time, running September 16–28, 2025. Check out first look video of the production.

Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four 1996 Tony Awards including Best Musical, captures a year in the lives of young artists in New York City’s East Village at the turn of the 1990s.

Set against the backdrop of poverty, addiction, disease, and love, RENT follows a group of friends as they pursue their dreams while facing life’s harshest realities.

With its iconic score featuring “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” the show remains a timeless celebration of resilience, chosen family, and living for today.


Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Hamilton
100 ratings

Hamilton
Wicked
135 ratings

Wicked
Art
21 ratings

Art

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos