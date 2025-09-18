Video: RENT At North Shore Music Theatre- First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre will present RENT for the first time, running September 16–28, 2025. Check out first look video of the production.

Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four 1996 Tony Awards including Best Musical, captures a year in the lives of young artists in New York City’s East Village at the turn of the 1990s.

Set against the backdrop of poverty, addiction, disease, and love, RENT follows a group of friends as they pursue their dreams while facing life’s harshest realities.

With its iconic score featuring “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” the show remains a timeless celebration of resilience, chosen family, and living for today.