Video: Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND

Performances begin Friday, January 12 and run through Sunday, February 4. 

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
The Huntington Announces Cast And Creative Team Of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Photo 4 The Huntington Announces Cast And Creative Team Of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Get a first look at an all new trailer for Lyric Stage Company of Boston's Trouble in Mind! Watch the video below!

Meant for a Broadway run in 1957, Trouble in Mind never made its debut after producers urged Childress to subdue the content. Childress refused, and after a successful Broadway run in 2021, Lyric Stage is proud to present this re-discovered theatrical marvel as the playwright originally intended. 

It's 1955, and after enduring indignities and lost opportunities, Wiletta Mayer, a seasoned Black actress, is finally making her Broadway debut. Written by a white playwright, her star vehicle is the allegedly progressive “Chaos in Belleville,” which turns out to be anything but. Leading a cast of both younger and experienced actors, Wiletta challenges not only the soft racism of her white director but also the veiled prejudice that limits her aspirations and success. With warmth, humor, and sharp insight, this moving backstage look at identity and stereotypes cracks open searing truths about the American theater that remain heartbreakingly contemporary.

Director Dawn M. Simmons says, “Have you ever read something so relevant, so fresh that you wondered who's been reading your texts? That's how I felt when I first read Trouble in Mind. It's funny, “on time”, smart, and so maddeningly current I knew it had to be written by someone working in the theater today.  But Trouble in Mind first premiered in 1955. I've put together a cracking team of Boston's finest artists, and we're gonna put on one heck of a show for you. Laugh, cry, and be outraged with us, but most importantly, be in community with us as we hold the mirror up to nature and take you back to 1950s New York, which sometimes doesn't feel all that long ago.”







RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouses Upcoming Season Photo
TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season

 Acclaimed producer, director, and playwright Eric Rosen,  in his inaugural season at the historic Cape Playhouse, has announced a five-show lineup teeming with  music, mystery, comedy, and great storytelling.  Learn more about the lineup here!

2
New England Conservatory Adds Three World-Renowned Faculty To Strings & Woodwinds Depa Photo
New England Conservatory Adds Three World-Renowned Faculty To Strings & Woodwinds Departments

New England Conservatory (NEC) has announced three new faculty appointments to its world-class roster of music educators. Learn more about the new appointments here!

3
Kelly Macfarland Set To Headline Comedy Night At Samuel Slaters Restaurant Photo
Kelly Macfarland Set To Headline Comedy Night At Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, February 16, 2024. The show will feature Kelly Macfarland plus special guests Jessica Casciano and Caroline Cooke for a night of laughs.

4
Music Worcester Welcomes Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to the Hanover Theatre in Mar Photo
Music Worcester Welcomes Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy to the Hanover Theatre in March

Music Worcester welcomes back Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy back to Worcester to perform at The Hanover Theatre on March 9.  

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Alan Cumming Will Bring Solo Show To Studio 54 in March For One Night OnlyAlan Cumming Will Bring Solo Show To Studio 54 in March For One Night Only
CitiBank Returns Stolen Funds To GALA Hispanic Theatre Following HackCitiBank Returns Stolen Funds To GALA Hispanic Theatre Following Hack
Video: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WINDVideo: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND
Video: Andres Zuniga On His Ballet Inspirations & Joining New York City BalletVideo: Andres Zuniga On His Ballet Inspirations & Joining New York City Ballet

Videos

See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater Video
See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson Video
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson
Get A First Look At La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Get A First Look At La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
A Case for the Existence of God in Boston A Case for the Existence of God
SpeakEasy Stage Company (1/26-2/17)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Boston Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/08-3/08)
The Best of Hans Zimmer & Film Favorites Illuminated in Boston The Best of Hans Zimmer & Film Favorites Illuminated
Emerson Colonial Theatre (5/06-5/06)
Mean Girls - High School Version in Boston Mean Girls - High School Version
The Company Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes in Boston Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes
Symphony Hall (4/02-4/02)
Moulin Rouge! in Boston Moulin Rouge!
Boston Opera House (1/16-2/04)
Les Miserables in Boston Les Miserables
Boston Opera House (8/13-8/25)
The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Boston The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/24-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You