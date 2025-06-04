Video: Emily Skinner and More Star in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at the Huntington Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Huntington has revealed first look video of The Light in the Piazza, a contemporary musical based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, book by Craig Lucas, and directed by Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco (The Triumph of Love).

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, The Light in the Piazza is a lush and soaring romance. Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco (The Triumph of Love) creates a brand-new production of Adam Guettel’s sweeping score and Craig Lucas’ profound book in this must-see story of a mother, a daughter, and the many meanings of love. Florence, summer 1953. Protective American mother Margaret Johnson brings her daughter Clara abroad for a glimpse of Italy’s romantic history. But when a real-life attraction sparks between Clara and a local boy, Margaret must ask: can she reconcile her own hopes with her daughter’s future?

The Light in the Piazza was developed as a musical at the Intiman Playhouse in Seattle in June 2003 and then at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago in early 2004. The 2005 Broadway Production won six Tony Awards and five Drama Desk Awards.

The cast includes

Emily Skinner as Margaret Johnson, Clara’s mother who brings her to Florence. Credits include: Side Show [Tony Nomination], Suffs, and The Cher Show on Broadway, and Schmigadoon at the Kennedy Center.

Sarah-Anne Martinez as Clara Johnson, a young woman who falls in love, Margaret’s daughter. Credits include: POTUS at Arena Stage [Helen Hayes Nomination], Leaving Eden at NYMF, and Peter and the Star Catcher at Festival 56.

Joshua Grosso as Fabrizio Naccarelli, a young Florentine man who falls in love with Clara. Credits include: Urinetown at NYCC Encores, In The Heights at PCLO, and Gatsby at ART.

William Michals as Signor Naccarelli, Fabrizio’s father. Credits include: South Pacific, Beauty and the Beast, and Bright Star on Broadway.

Rebecca Pitcher as Signora Naccarelli, Fabrizio’s mother. Credits include: The Phantom of the Opera and Carousel on Broadway, and the national tour of The Sound of Music.

Alexander Ross as Giuseppe Naccarelli, Fabrizio’s older brother. Credits include: The Book of Mormon on Broadway, the national tour of The Soldiers Play, and Romeo & Juliet at ART.

Rebekah Rae Robles as Franca Naccarelli, Giuseppe’s wife. Credits include: A Man of No Importance, Laughs in Spanish, and Songs for a New World at SpeakEasy Stage.

Rob Richardson as Roy Johnson, Margaret’s husband. Credits include: Jekyll & Hyde and A Tale of Two Cities on Broadway, and Kinky Boots Off Broadway.

The ensemble includes: Kate Fitzgerald, Russell Garrett, Daniel A. Lopez, Sherée Marcelle, Morgan Mastrangelo, Sarah Oakes Muirhead, and Nick Sulfaro.

Swings include: David Rosenthal and Tamara Ryan. Extras include: Yuma Feldman, Millie Grace Gibson, Elsa Hancock-Happ, Mary Niederkorn, and Odin Vega.

The creative team for The Light in the Piazza includes scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Prayer for the French Republic at The Huntington), costume design by Alex Jaeger (Leopoldstadt at The Huntington), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (The Triumph of Love at The Huntington), sound design by Megumi Katayama (The Light in the Piazza at NYCC Encores), projection design by Yuki Izumihara (Leopoldstadt at The Huntington), the hair, wig, and makeup design is by J Jared Janas (The Art of Burning at The Huntington). The assistant director is Alexandra Dietrich, the choreographer is Daniel Pelzig (Leopoldstadt at The Huntington), the fight and intimacy coordinator is Jesse Hinson, the music director is Andrea Grody, the dialect and text coach is Ashleigh Reade, the Italian culture, dialect, and text coach is Chiara Durazzini, and the dramaturg is Charles Haugland. The production stage manager is Kevin Schlagle and the stage managers are Ashley Pitchford and Pat-rice Rooney. NY Casting is by Janet Foster.

