VIDEO: Barrington Stage Company's Artistic Director Tours the Boyd-Quinson Stage

Learn about all of the safety measures being implemented at the theatre!

Jun. 2, 2021  

Barrington Stage Company recently posted a video featuring BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd as she leads viewers through the Boyd-Quinson Stage.

Boyd talks about all of the safety protocols being implemented to ensure a safe return to the theatre.

Every other row of seats has been removed with 2 vacant seats between each party so getting to your seats doesn't involve close contact with other patrons in the row. No actor will come within 12 feet of the first row of the audience.

The entire theatre, including seats, armrests, countertops and other high-touch surfaces, will be sanitized after each performance using a combination of hi-tech electrostatic sprayers, disinfectant sprays and wipes.

Additionally, there have been major upgrades made to the air ventilation system. The theatre is now using MERV-13 filters that will be replaced monthly (normally they would be changing MERV-8 filters quarterly). Every night the entire theatre will have 100% of the air inside purged and swapped with 100% fresh air from outside. During performances, the ratio to fresh outside air to recirculated air will go from 20:80 to 50:50.

See BSC's full safety protocols at https://BarringtonStageCo.org/Safety and check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


