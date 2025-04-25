UNRECONCILED Comes to The Majestic Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-winning Unreconciled, based on the true story of an adolescent actor cast as Jesus in a school play directed by a parish priest later named in a grand jury report, plays the Majestic Theater in West Springfield, for three performances only on June 26 at 2PM and 7:30PM, and June 27, at 7:30PM. Co-written by Jay Sefton and Mark Basquill, and performed by Sefton, Unreconciled is directed by Geraldine Hughes.

Unreconciled takes audiences on a magic carpet ride through parental love and bewilderment during difficult times in this moving portrait of working-class life in a whiskey-drenched, sports-crazed suburb of Philadelphia in the 1980s. This 80-minute solo performance chronicles a survivor’s journey as he confronts his past, navigates a victims’ reparations program set up by the Catholic Church, and discovers the courage to use his voice.

Just back from a highly acclaimed run in Los Angeles, Unreconciled was recently named an official selection for opening weekend at the Belfast International Arts Festival in October 2025. The show had its world premiere at Chester Theatre Company in 2024 and won the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association awards for Outstanding Solo Performance, Outstanding World Premiere of a Play, and was nominated for Outstanding Production of a Play. It has since played in Belfast, Ireland, New York City, Wilmington, NC, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, where it was named Stage Raw Magazine’s “Top Ten Recommended Picks.” Unreconciled opened the 2025 season at Bare Bones Productions in Pittsburgh, and will be performed at the SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) National Conference in Harrisburg, PA in July.

Following each performance of Unreconciled, there will be post-show discussions with Sefton, and panelists including:

June 26 matinee performance—author Melenie Freedom Flynn, Smith College Theatre professor Len Berkman, UMass Professor Emerita Joyce Berkman.

June 26 evening performance—former Boston Globe and Washington Post editor Marty Baron, Western Mass News’ Dave Madsen.

June 27 evening performance—investigative journalist and educator teaching journalism at Smith College, Nancy Eve Cohen, and Emmy-nominated producer and award-winning filmmaker Skip Shea, with Dave Madsen.

For a production history of Unreconciled, biographies of its creative team, reviews, upcoming tour dates, and information on the Unreconciled Project, visit the website at unreconciledtheplay.com.

