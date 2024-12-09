Tyler Hubbard Returns to Indian Ranch in August 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold out show in 2024, Country singer Tyler Hubbard will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 13th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $44.50 through December 19th, while supplies last.

With 22 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard's debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023 and has amassed more than 1.7 billion streams to date. It features Hubbard's hit debut solo single “5 Foot 9,” which hit #1 at Country Radio, was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and has 569M global streams. It also features Hubbard's second #1 single, “Dancin' In The Country,” which has been certified Double Platinum by the RIAA.

Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at Good Morning America, Fox & Friends and The Kelly Clarkson Show, and also on the CMT Music Awards, ACM Honors, NBC's TODAY Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Back Then Right Now,” the first radio single of his current album STRONG (April 12 via EMI Nashville), reached the top spot at country radio, making Hubbard the only artist to start two separate careers with at least three consecutive #1 songs. “Back Then Right Now” is also certified gold. His current single, “Park,” is the second release from his STRONG album. Listen to STRONG HERE.

