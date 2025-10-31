Tony Trischka Holiday Show and More Set for December Passim Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Club Passim will be filled with music and holiday cheer all December long, featuring a lineup of seven festive shows that capture the spirit of the season. From Tony Trischka's bluegrass brilliance to the joyful bilingual sing-along with Sol y Canto, audiences can also enjoy Wintery Songs in Eleventy Part Harmony, Áine Minogue's enchanting sounds, the beloved Under the Covers concerts, and the annual Ellis Paul New Year's celebration.

Tony Trischka hosts a banjo-driven celebration of the season where he turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays. A diverse, highly textural seasonal collection, Trischka also revels in songs long forgotten and little known. Tickets are $37 ($35 for members).

Latin music group Sol y Canto will play a special bi-lingual holiday show at Club Passim featuring holiday classics from the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Latin America. Sol y Canto is the award-winning Pan-Latin ensemble led by singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and guitarist, singer and composer Brian Amador. Sol y Canto is known for making their music accessible to Spanish- and non-Spanish speaking audiences of all ages. Guest musicians included in the event will be Beatriz McConnie Zapater, Jorge Arce, Paola Faoro, and Rene Pfister. Tickets are $35 ($33 for members).

Under the Covers (12/12 7:00 PM, 12/13 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, 12/14 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM)

Back for its 22nd year, Under the Covers returns for several shows of wildly unpredictable interpretations of tunes. This year, Mark Erelli, Rose Cousins, Zachariah Hickman, and Jake Armerding will play. Past years have included covers from the likes of Night Ranger, Fleetwood Mac, Paula Abdul, Kenny Loggins, Blondie, and more. Tickets are $43 ($40 for members).

Wintery Songs in Eleventy Part Harmony is the long running collaboration of Boston-based musicians organized by veteran singer/songwriter Jennifer Kimball. Wielding fiddles, cellos, ukes, guitars and glockenspiels, this ensemble re-envisions the sounds of the season by reharmonizing classic songs, reinterpreting pop tunes, composing new songs for the season and bringing unknown pop gems to the lexicon of holiday-ish music. Tickets are $40 ($35 for members).

Scottish Fish (12/19 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM)

Scottish Fish are a Boston based fiddle and cello group whose youthful enthusiasm, unique arrangements, and original compositions have entertained audiences throughout New England and beyond. The Celtic quintet has entertained audiences throughout America for a decade. Tickets are $35 ($28 for members).

A wonderfully gifted Irish harper and singer, Aine Minogue has created holiday music inspired by her childhood in Borrisokane, County Tipperary, Ireland eating plum pudding and singing celtic blessings all winter long. A wonderfully gifted Irish harper and singer, Aine combines song, poetry, and dance music for a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Tickets are $35 ($33 for members).

Ellis Paul (12/29 7:00 PM, 12/30 7:00 PM, and 12/31 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM)

Ring in the new year with folk singer songwriter Ellis Paul at his annual year-end shows. The acclaimed artist (15 Boston Music Awards) has been performing all over the country for more than a quarter century. His songs have appeared in several blockbuster films (Me, Myself, and Irene; Shallow Hal, Hall Pass) and have been covered by award winning country artists. Paul will be joined by artists Sam Robbins, Shanna in a Dress, and Laurie MacAllister. Tickets are $45 ($43 for members).