Tony Award-Winning Producer David Elliott Joins Cape Playhouse as Artistic Director

The Cape Cod Center for the Arts, which owns and operates the historic Cape Playhouse, is welcoming Tony Award-winning producer David Elliott as its new Artistic Director. He replaces Michael Rader, who returned to New York City last spring to pursue other directing and producing opportunities.

Elliott joins the Playhouse after serving for the past 15 years as Co-Director of Perry Street Theatricals, an award-winning theatrical producing and general management company in New York City. For over 30 years he has produced, directed, and managed nearly 75 productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, on U.S. and international tours, and in the West End.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have worked over the past three decades with some of the finest artists in New York and London. With its rich history and strong connection to the community, I am thrilled about my next act in Dennis where I will have the privilege to serve as the artistic steward of the oldest continually operating summer theatre in America."

Artistic Director of The Cape Playhouse, David Elliott

Elliott was a producer of the Tony and Drama Desk-Award winner Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. He was also a lead producer of the Tony-nominated Dames at Sea and Olivier-nominated Lend Me a Tenor The Musical. He has produced successful national and international tours of In the Continuum (OBIE Award and Outer Critics Circle Award) and The Exonerated (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel Awards). He has worked extensively Off Broadway on numerous shows, including Maverick, The Submission, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose (Drama Desk Award), Bedlam's Sense & Sensibility (Off Broadway Alliance Award), and Hamlet/Saint Joan (Off Broadway Alliance Award).

"We are thrilled to have such an accomplished professional leading the Playhouse alongside CCCA Executive Director Nora Carey. David clearly knows this business well and he will be a steady hand on the tiller of our theatrical productions. Most importantly, he embodies our values of collaboration and inclusiveness, which we know will be the key to our future success." Board Chair and President of the CCCA, Bill Templeton

Templeton also acknowledged the tremendous work of the Search Committee, which was composed of CCCA Board Members Bill Harpin, Dennis Corcoran, Bob Burns, and Paul Lambert.

This year, the Cape Playhouse will celebrate its ninety-sixth season. It will follow through with the previous planned 2020 season, starting with the musical Grease (May 26-June 18), followed by Noel Coward's Private Lives (June 22 - July 2), Always Patsy Cline (July 6-16), God of Carnage (July 20 - 30), An American in Paris (August 3-13), and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (August 17-27).

