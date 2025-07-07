Tom Gold Dance to Bring LE VOYAGE to The Berkshires in August

Tom Gold Dance, the New York City-based classical dance company founded by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, will present Tom Gold’s Le Voyage in its entirety with many of the original artists—including vocalist Olivia Chindamo, pianist Matthew Sheens, and bassist Marty Jaffe—from the April 2025 World Premiere in the Grand Ballroom at Bohemian National Hall in New York City, Saturday, August 2 at 2:00PM in the Rose Footprint Theatre on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA.

In addition to the musicians, currently scheduled to perform in Lenox are dancers Emily Cardea, Harrison Coll of New York City Ballet, Brian Gephart, and Cara Seymour, all of whom originated their roles in Le Voyage. Kennard Henson, also of New York City Ballet and Ella Titus of Miami City Ballet round out the ensemble.

Le Voyage—set to songs of Michel Legrand from Jack Demy’s 1967 comedy Les Demoiselles de Rochefort, Léo Chauliac, Charles Trenet, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and Sheens, a composer as well as a pianist who contributed “L’Arlésienne” to the Le Voyage score—has its origins from a Tom Gold Dance performance in Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston last fall when, for the October 8, 2024 opening of the Museum’s Édouard Manet retrospective, Manet: A Model Family, Gold was asked to imagine what Manet might have encountered if he visited the Moulin Rouge in Paris. The Gardner Museum performance, featuring dancers Brian Gephart and Sage Wilson, forms the foundation of the evening-length, cabaret style version of Le Voyage that premiered in April during the Company’s most recent annual spring season. It also marked the Company’s first collaboration with Chindamo—the first ever jazz voice graduate student from The Juilliard School—and Sheens.

While incorporating public showcases at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse and Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre into regular residencies in the Berkshires, Tom Gold Dance last appeared on the Rose Footprint in September 2020 when it presented Gold’s Plan & Elevation to Caroline Shaw’s string quartet of the same title with musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra as part of Shakespeare & Company’s A Touch of Summer in the Berkshires benefit. Ahead of its 2022 annual spring season in New York, Tom Gold Dance resumed its regular in-person programming with a March 2022 showcase in the Bernstein Theatre that included a preview of Gold’s Intimacies to Anna Weesner’s Possible Stories for solo cello.

Several movements of Le Voyage were created in the Berkshires during a January 2025 residency at Berkshire Pulse in Housatonic, MA.

“Tom Gold Dance has been visiting the Berkshires to perform and rehearse for nearly a decade,” says Tom Gold. “How fitting we now bring Le Voyage to what, in many ways, has become the Company’s second home.

“We look forward,” adds Gold, “to connecting with old friends and making new ones with the uplifting, joyful, and thoroughly fun Le Voyage.”