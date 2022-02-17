Tom Gold Dance Returns To Berkshires For Residency And Showcase

In preparation for its first New York City season in more than two years, Tom Gold Dance will return to the Berkshires for another residency, Tuesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 6, 2022, culminating in a public work-in-process showcase, Sunday, March 6 at 2:00PM in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA. Prior to the showcase, the Company will rehearse at Berkshire Pulse in Housatonic, MA.

Dancers Lauren Collett, Savannah Durham, Malorie Lundgren, and Jules Mabie, all members of New York City Ballet, are currently scheduled to participate in the residency.

$15 general admission tickets to the showcase are now available at tomgolddance.org/showcase-2022. Tickets can only be purchased in advance online. Proof either of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of March 6 must be shown for entry. Masking also required. Seating is limited.

This will be the fourth visit Tom Gold Dance has made to the Berkshires during the past two years. In September 2020, the Company gave the first in-person performance of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Plan & Elevation (also on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company), returning the following January ahead of a livestream from the Church of the Heavenly Rest of Tom Gold's Portraits, created at Berkshire Pulse. As part of its return to in-person programming last summer, the Company took up residency once more at Berkshire Pulse, where Gold created Borrowed Time, before premiering it at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA.

Both Plan & Elevation, which is set to the string quartet of the same title by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and Borrowed Time to music of Dave Maric, are on the Company's forthcoming season and will be included in the March 6 showcase.

"We are excited to continue our creative journey in the Berkshires," says Tom Gold. "Especially while access to studios in New York City has remained limited, the ability to be able to rehearse and create at Berkshire Pulse has been invaluable.

"We also look forward to giving a preview of our spring season at Shakespeare & Company," added Gold. "This will actually be our first indoor appearance in more than two years, an occasion we hope to celebrate with as many people as possible."

The Company's last indoor season took place in November 2019. Between April 2020 and November 2021, Tom Gold Dance cancelled four self-produced seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to its work in the Berkshires, the Company participated in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, presented virtually; and appeared in livestreams from the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February 2021 and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) in October 2020. The Company's return to in-person programming last summer also included a performance at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY in memory of New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham. Last April, Tom Gold Dance began a collaboration with Riverhead Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House), resulting in the creation of dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several recently published novels.

Tickets, $15 (general admission), are available for online purchase only at tomgolddance.org/showcase-2022. Tickets will not be mailed; names will be at the Elayne P. Bernstein. Individuals who purchase more than one ticket will be reached after purchase to obtain the other names of the party. Limited seating. Write to info@tomgolddance.org with any questions.