Tickets Are Now On Sale for Company One Theatre's HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY and THE CONJURORS' CLUB

Tickets are now available for American Repertory Theater's reimagined digital version of Company One Theatre's critically acclaimed, Elliot Norton Award-winning production of Hype Man: a break beat play by Idris Goodwin.

Tickets to Hype Man are available now online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org and by phone at 617-547-8300. The recommended ticket price is $25; a pay-what-you-can option is also available.

HYPE MAN PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 8 at 7:30PM

Friday, April 9 at 7:30PM

Saturday, April 10 at 7:30PM ET

Sunday, April 11 at 4PM ET

Thursday, April 15 at 7:30PM

Friday, April 16 at 7:30PM ET

Saturday, April 17 at 7:30PM

Sunday, April 18 at 4PM

Thursday, May 6 at 7:30PM

Hype Man will also stream on demand Thursday, April 8 at 7:30PM ET through Thursday, May 6. A ticket purchase grants 48-hour access.

Members of the press that wish to review Hype Man can arrange access to the stream by contacting rebecca_curtiss@harvard.edu.

About Hype Man: a break beat play

Frontman Pinnacle and his hype man Verb have been making Hip-Hop together since they were kids. Now that they've got top-notch beatmaker Peep One in the mix, the group is finally on the verge of making it big-until the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the trio to its core, and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and privilege. From break beat poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On), this reimagined version of Hype Man filmed up close and personal asks us: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice?

Hype Man is being filmed by The Loop Lab and will run as part of A.R.T.'s Virtually OBERON Series.

Tickets are also now available online and by phone to The Conjurors' Club, an interactive multi-magician virtual experience created by Vinny DePonto and Geoff Kanick, to be performed live March 13 - April 4, 2021.

Household tickets are $58.

Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others

A limited number of rush tickets for $40 will be available ahead of each performance

Packages of 5 or more household tickets are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/groups , by contacting ticketservices@amrep.org , and by calling 617-547-8300

A ticket to The Conjurors' Club includes both admission and a secret package containing artifacts that will be used to participate in the live experience.

THE CONJURORS' CLUB PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Fridays, March 12, 19 and April 2 at 8PM ET

Saturdays, March 13, 20, 27, and April 3 at 4PM ET and 8PM ET

Sunday, March 14 at 4PM ET

Sundays, March 14, 21, 28 and April 4 at 8PM ET

Wednesdays, March 17, 24, and 31 at 8PM ET

Thursdays, March 18, 25, and April 1 at 8PM ET

Press tickets will be available for the 4PM and 8PM performances on Sunday, March 14. Contact rebecca_curtiss@harvard.edu for more information.

ABOUT THE CONJURORS' CLUB

For the first time in 100 years, the secretive magic society The Conjurors' Club pulls back the curtain for an interactive experience that redefines the face of modern magic. Take a front-row seat and immerse yourself in the arcane and mysterious with three different magicians. Physical distance can't keep the amazing mind-reading, reality-bending illusions, and extraordinary transformations from reaching through the screen and directly into your home. As honorary members of the Club, you'll receive your own secret package for use during your visit that is guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses-but you must promise to keep the secrets...