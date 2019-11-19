The Second City's SHE THE PEOPLE is Coming to Huntington Theatre Company

Huntington Theatre Company presents She the People: Girlfriends' Guide to Sisters Doing it for Themselves. This critically acclaimed, sketch comedy revue comes to Boston by way of The Second City, the iconic comedy theatre and talent incubator for "Saturday Night Live" that has brought us generations of comedienne powerhouses such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Joan Rivers, Jane Lynch and Catherine O'Hara. Hot off the heels of its smash hit runs at The Second City in Chicago and Toronto, this "funny, fiercely political sketch comedy show" (The Washington Post) is currently on a tour playing to sold-out houses and will land in Boston for a strictly limited time. She the People begins performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont Street, Boston) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and runs through Sunday, March 8, 2020. The official press opening night is Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Tickets are now available.



The future is here, and it's female! Deemed "empowering entertainment" by The Chicago Tribune, She the People: Girlfriends' Guide to Sisters Doing it for Themselves is a high-octane, two-act show entirely created, designed and performed by the fearlessly funny women of world-famous comedy mecca The Second City. She the People gleefully roasts the patriarchy, taking on everything from having it all to having that sick feeling your government is trying to send you back to the Middle Ages. This fast-paced, razor sharp revue seamlessly blends comedy, music and improvisation with witty, whip-smart commentary on the female experience.



"She the People finds the funny in a mountain of micro and macro aggressions women face daily, making it equal parts hilarious, cathartic, and above all necessary," explains director Carly Heffernan, who also co-wrote and starred in the original Second City Chicago production. "It's a response to the moment w e're living in right now. And what makes it unique is that this time, it's women writing and telling these stories."



She the People is written by Carisa Barreca, Alex Bellisle, Marla Caceres, Katie Caussin, Carly Heffernan, Maria Randazzo, Rashawn Nadine Scott, Tien Tran, Kimberly Michelle Vaughn, and Lauren Walker.

TICKETS

Single tickets starting at $35 and FlexPasses are on sale: online at huntingtontheatre.org





