The Provincetown Theater Reveals 2024 Season; ANGELS IN AMERICA, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and More!

The Provincetown Theater has announced its roster of productions for its 2024 season in Provincetown, MA.

Presenting its 61st season with five productions from May through December — including a 30th anniversary production of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America and a 50th anniversary mounting of the rock-n-rock cult classic, The Rocky Horror Show – all the plays will be staged at the non-profit company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. Season Subscriptions for 2024 are now on sale at Click Here.

Angels in America

Opening the season on May 9 will be Tony Kushner’s monumental “Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” Angels in America. Winner of the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and subsequent Tony Award for Best Play, Angels in America is a wildly entertaining and emotionally riveting journey. Set during the midst of the AIDS crisis in Ronald Reagan’s 1980s, the play follows the interconnected lives of six New Yorkers grappling with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. (Written in two parts, this season the Provincetown Theater will present Part One: Millennium Approaches.) Thirty years after its Broadway debut, Angels in America gives audiences today a chance to look thru the lens of hindsight to not only see how we got to where we are, but how we move into the future. Angels in America performs Thursdays – Sundays, May 9-26

4-Star Solo Show Festival

June busts out the return of the annual 4-Star Solo Show Festival. In a celebration of creative grit, wit, ingenuity, and diversity, on each of the four weekends of the month, the 4-Star Solo Show Festival will offer a distinct and fresh new work by an established, or up-and-coming, American writer/performer. (List in formation.) The 4-Star Solo Show Festival performs Thursdays – Saturdays, June 6 – 29. (Also note: While tickets can certainly be purchased individually for each show, Season Subscribers will have access to seeing all four shows as part of their 2024 package.)

The Rocky Horror Show

Starting July 15, it’s time to do the Time Warp – as the Provincetown Theater celebrates the 50th anniversary of Richard O’Brien’s Rock-n-Rock Cult Classic with a summer-long run of The Rocky Horror Show. Helmed by Provincetown Theater artistic director David Drake, choreography by Tony Award nominee Robert La Fosse, and musical director John Thomas leading a live band, and The Rocky Horror Show brings O’Brien’s heart-pounding, Broadway-belting iconic sweet transvestite, evil space aliens, dorky earthlings, glam rock tap dancers, bustier-strutting phantoms, and one very impressive (and scantily clad) man-made MAN back to dazzling life, live onstage. With such thrilling songs as “Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul,” “Toucha, Toucha, Toucha, Touch Me,” “Dammit Janet,” “I’m Just a Sweet Transvestite,” and that hot, hoppin’ “Time Warp,” get ready for one rockin’ summer in P’town. The Rocky Horror Show performs Mondays – Thursdays, July 15 – Sept 5.

The Fade-Away Advantage

October brings the World Premiere production of The Fade-Away Advantage, a new comedy by Provincetown playwright Meryl Cohn. Proud to return Ms. Cohn’s work back to the boards of the Provincetown Theater after a 10-year absence, the writer’s The Fade-Away Advantage is a homecoming well worth the wait. The author of such Provincetown Theater hits as And Sophie Comes Too, Naked with Fruit, and Reasons to Live, Cohn’s new play welcomes us into a beach cottage in Provincetown where two lifelong friends reunite to discuss an emergency plan they made years ago...but which plan is it? The plan to live together for the rest of their lives? Or the plan that would separate them forever? And how far would you go to keep a promise to a friend? Chockful of laughs, plot twists, sapphic romance, and the tenderness of female friendship, this beautiful new play is guaranteed to warm the soul. The Fade-Away Advantage performs Thursdays – Sundays, October 9-20.

Almost, Maine

And opening the week before Thanksgiving will be one of the most-produced plays in America, John Cariani’s quirky, romantic comedy Almost, Maine. Set in a tiny town in the northern-most region in our northern-most state in New England, Almost, Maine is told through a series of eight separate yet intertwined stories that reveal our collective quest to connect. Funny, surprising, goofy, and moving, the snow-bound folks of Almost, Maine lovingly show us a community as magical and real as the Northern Lights that soar behind them. Almost, Maine performs Thursdays – Sundays, November 16 – December 3.

While individual tickets will go on sale soon, the 2024 Season Subscriptions to all eight productions -- for only $225, which includes reserved-priority seating -- can be purchased online today at Click Here.