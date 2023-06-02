The Hanover Theatre To Present PENN & TELLER PRESENTS THE FOOLERS And More This Summer

The Hanover Theatre has announced that Emmy Award-winning journalist Blair Miller and PFAS Law Firms will be joining the Film Screening and Expert Panel of Burned: Protecting the Protectors. In addition, tickets are now on sale for Penn & Teller present The Foolers!

Burned: Protecting the Protectors

 

June 11, 2023

Burned: Protecting the Protectors tells the story of one person's arduous quest for truth about cancer among firefighters. Watch the documentary Burned: Protecting the Protectors, directed by Elijah Yetter-Bowman and executive produced by Mark Ruffalo, then stick around to engage with our star-studded panel to be part of this historic movement. In addition, there will be a Pre-event performance by The Worcester Fire Brigade Pipe and Drum Band. Emmy Award-winning journalist Blair Miller will act as the moderator for this event.

 

Penn & Teller present The Foolers

 

October 11, 2023

Step right up and prepare to be amazed! The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the
Performing Arts is thrilled to announce a spellbinding evening of magic and laughter with the incredible "Foolers" — the illustrious alumni of television's #1 rated magic show, "Fool Us." This interactive and irreverent event brings together a group of master magicians who have not only bewildered and impressed Penn & Teller themselves but have also left audiences worldwide in awe with their mind-bending illusions and side-splitting comedic routines. 

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

 

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. 




Recommended For You