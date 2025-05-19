The Hanover Theatre To Host Free Events at Francis R. Carroll Plaza This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts will be the home of fun in the sun this summer hosting a plethora of free weekly events, from lunchtime concerts on the Bank of America Stage at the Francis R. Carroll Plaza every Thursday with music starting at noon on July 17, to evening Salsa Lessons on the Plaza with Ray Gonzalez and Rebeccah Sonn beginning August 8. RSVP today!

On July 17, The Hanover Theatre welcomes aNova Brazil. Marcus Santos (aNova Brazil) a renowned contemporary percussionist from Salvador, Brazil, creates original drumming compositions based on the traditional Afro Brazilian rhythms, which he has combined with a world music perspective and a modern approach.

On July 24, FM Collective takes the stage. FM Collective is a dynamic Latin hip-hop band based in Boston, composed of Berklee College of Music graduates hailing from Argentina, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. Known for their vibrant fusion of Latin rhythms, hip-hop beats, and soulful melodies, the band delivers high-energy performances that captivate audiences.

Lee Ross performs on July 31. Lee Ross is a one-man party band from Massachusetts. Using saxophone, keyboards, and flute he live-loops all sorts of funk and reggae sounds to create a wild musical experience. It's a dance party for everyone's universe!

On August 7, MAMADOU takes the stage. MAMADOU is a West African World Fusion Band that has brought a masterful and diverse repertoire of West African, Reggae, and Latin genres to hundreds of schools, festivals, and clubs. MAMADOU is the 2011 Boston Music Award winner for Best International Artist and was nominated for the 2012 BMA. MAMADOU is known for getting many people out onto the dance floor and for those who like to sit back and watch the music, the band offers sophisticated polyrhythmic musical pieces with an engaging groove

Twisted Pine performs on August 14. The sound of Twisted Pine is unmistakable, exuberant, daring. What started as a (semi-)traditional bluegrass band in the trenches of the storied folk, bluegrass, and Americana scene in Boston a decade ago has bloomed into an ensemble of players who shapeshift across genres. Even the expansive “progressive bluegrass” label doesn't come close to capturing their musical scope.

August 21 be brought back in time when Holdin' Back the 60's steps on the Bank of America stage. Holdin' Back the 60's feature smooth vocals and harmonies with 60s instrumentation that will bring you back to an era that remains the benchmark of 20th Century Pop music. Tunes from the Ventures, the Kinks, the Byrds, the Beatles, the Rascals, and the Grass Roots will utilize 12-string guitars, Hammond organ, and percussions of the era.

The final lunchtime concert is Rippopotamus on August 28. Rippopotamus have been described as “James Brown meets Living Color at George Clinton's House” by the Worcester Telegram. With nearly 35 years under their belts Rippopotamus brings the funk like no other.

August 8 – September 28 Latin dance company, Salsa Worcester, lead the community in relaxed instructional Salsa Lessons on the Plaza beginning at 6 PM. There are no partners required. The first hour of class will be instructional and is perfect for beginners. The second hour of class will incorporate free form dancing, using the skills that were just learned to put everything into practice. Folks are welcome to join at anytime during the class and jump in! Whether you've been dancing for years or just want to try it out RSVP today and have a salsa experience that is ALIVE AND KICKING!

Accessible by WRTA free bus routes, all Francis R. Carroll Plaza events are open to the public and free to attend. These events are the perfect way to wrap up your summer and experience the arts with friends, family, and co-workers. For additional information, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org. In the event of severe inclement weather, please check website for event updates.

