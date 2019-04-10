The Hanover Theatre Announces Spring Silent Film

Travel to Sherwood Forest and experience a timeless story of romance and intrigue when The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts presents the 1922 silent film, Robin Hood, accompanied by Clark Wilson on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ on Sunday, May 5 at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Robin Hood is big-screen spectacle that ranks as one of the monumental film accomplishments of the era. The movie recreates the chivalry of England in all its glory as it unveils the conflicts and betrayals that threaten to destroy the kingdom of Richard the Lion-Hearted (Wallace Beery). As Robin Hood, Douglas Fairbanks epitomizes the valiant, loyal knight immortalized in legend, gently wooing the virtuous Lady Marian (Enid Bennett).

When King Richard, Huntington and a band of warriors embark on a crusade to Palestine, Richards' conniving brother, John (Sam De Grasse), assumes the throne and turns the once-idyllic empire into a Dante-esque sty of corruption. In the darkest hour, however, Robin Hood becomes a hyper-animated avenger who, just a few leaps ahead of his merry men, breathlessly storms the battlements in pursuit of Prince John, the High Sheriff of Nottingham (William Lowery) and all who stand in the way of justice.

Tickets to Robin Hood: Silent film accompanied by Clark Wilson on the Mighty Wurlitzer are $20 for the general public and $15 for students. Discounts are available for members of The Hanover Theatre and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Daniella Marie at 508.471.1763 or daniella@thehanovertheatre.org.





