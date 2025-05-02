The Handel and Haydn Society and ChamberQUEER To Present BaroQUEER: Historically Informed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The iconoclastic Brooklyn collective ChamberQUEER (CQ) teams up with Grammy-winning Boston institution the Handel and Haydn Society (H+H) for BaroQUEER: Historically Informed. Taking place on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 7:30pm at Hibernian Hall (184 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA 02119).

Co-curated by H+H programming consultant and superstar countertenor Reginald Mobley and CQ cofounders Brian Mummert (baritone) and Jules Biber (cello), this concert asks: "Whose histories inform the way we play and perceive Baroque music, and what would it mean to center performers' voices and stories?" Featuring music by composers ranging from George Frideric Handel and Jean-Baptiste Lully to Julius Eastman and Caroline Shaw, the program celebrates queer perspectives that have shaped the early-music revival and influenced generations of boundary-breaking artists.

BaroQUEER: Historically Informed is an event of Everyone250, a collective effort of Boston cultural institutions and community partners to elevate historically marginalized voices and contributions as America commemorates its 250th anniversary. E250 events celebrate Boston's hidden history, rich culture, and vibrant present to promote inclusion and redefine what it means to belong in Boston. For more information, please visit: Everyone250.org.

TICKETS: PAY WHAT YOU WISH

H+H believes that music connects us all, and is committed to being accessible. Tickets for this concert are pay what you wish. Please visit handelandhaydn.org to reserve a ticket for the amount that fits your level of comfort.

FEATURED PERFORMERS

﻿Cassandra Extavour, soprano

Reginald Mobley, countertenor

Doug Dodson, countertenor

Gregório Taniguchi, tenor

Brian Mummert, baritone

Dana Whiteside, baritone

David Dickey, oboe & recorder

Pablo O'Connell, oboe & recorder

Rafa Prendergast, violin

Rebecca Scout Nelson, violin

Keats Dieffenbach, viola

Jules Biber, cello

Thomas Barth, cello

Andrew Arceci, violone

Dušan Balarin, theorbo & guitar

Justin Blackwell, organ & harpsichord

NEW YORK CITY PERFORMANCE

BaroQUEER: Historically Informed will be presented in New York City by Carnegie Hall Citywide on Thursday, June 5 at 7:30pm at Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square South). Tickets are free and can be reserved at: Eventbrite/BaroQUEER.

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society performs Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. Called “one of the most exciting ensembles of historically informed performances in the world” (OperaWire), H+H has been captivating audiences for 210 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States), speaking to its singular success at welcoming new audiences to this extraordinary music, generation after generation.

ABOUT ChamberQUEER (chamberqueer.org)

Hailed as “a utopian dream… [at] the cutting-edge of classical music” (The Nation), ChamberQUEER highlights LGBTQ+ voices in contemporary & historical music and reimagines the classical concert experience as a radically inclusive gathering space & musical community for the 21st century. Founded in 2018 by Jules Biber (cello), Danielle Buonaiuto (soprano), Brian Mummert (baritone), and Andrew Yee (cello), CQ operates as a collective of performers, composers, and creators. Our flagship annual Pride festival, staged in Brooklyn each June, has been commended by The New Yorker and listed by The New York Times as a 2022 “Best of Pride” event; 2024's fringe-style festival, Constellation, featured twenty-one events over six days, showcasing the voices of dozens of LGBTQ+ musicians from around the globe.

