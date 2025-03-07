The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters to Perform at Berkshire Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For one night only at The Colonial in Pittsfield! experience the magic of Rock 'n' Roll legends live on stage. This is a rare opportunity you won't want to miss. Join us for a nostalgic evening celebrating three of the world's most iconic musical groups: The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters.

The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, March 15 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $60 & $75



It’s more than a concert—it’s a party! Relive the golden era of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Doo Wop with a nostalgic evening celebrating three of the world’s most iconic musical groups. Experience the legendary hits of Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, whose playful classics like “Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak” and “Poison Ivy” defined a generation. Enjoy the timeless romance of The Platters, featuring four powerhouse vocalists delivering beloved songs such as “Only You,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” and “The Great Pretender.” And don’t miss The Drifters, one of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s pioneering vocal groups, performing their 50-year catalog of hits, including “Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” “This Magic Moment” and “On Broadway.”

Together, these Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends boast a remarkable legacy, with over 40 classic hits that shaped the soundtrack of a generation. From the humor and charm of The Coasters to the heartfelt ballads of The Platters and the soulful, feel-good sounds of The Drifters, this unforgettable show offers something for everyone. Each song is performed just as you remember it. It's a night of pure nostalgia, straight from the heart of Rock ‘n’ Roll history.

Comments