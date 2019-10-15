The Capitol Steps Return To Cambridge For Their 20th Annual Thanksgiving Weekend Performances

The Capitol Steps, America's political musical satire troupe that has been putting the "mock" in democracy for over nine Presidential elections, returns to Sanders Theatre on the Harvard campus in Cambridge for their 20th anniversary Thanksgiving Weekend performances, Saturday, November 30, at 5PM and 8PM. This year's show isThe Lyin' Kings.

The Lyin' Kings, drawing its humor from today's headlines and twitter feeds, is based on The Capitol Steps' CD of the same name. The new tour, which opened in Washington, DC and in The Berkshires this summer, is getting rave reviews.

Fred Baumgarten of Berkshire Onstage says "The Capitol Steps' latest show, The Lyin' Kings, was performed by a cast more than up to the challenge, and had the audience roaring with laughter (pun intended). The speed with which the troupe could adapt and create new skits and lyrics - always set to well-known pop tunes - rivaled the speed of the internet."

But, so much has happened since summer, with a presidential debate, Brexit, an interest in purchasing Greenland, hurricane paths drawn with a Sharpie, and thoughts of Impeachment..

What better time to see the Capitol Steps than now, with the next Presidential election season approaching? The show will include the latest songs about the Democratic primary candidates ("76 Unknowns") and the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump ("Tweet It"). No one knows what 2020 will bring, but whether it's Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Beto O'Rourke, the Capitol Steps can tell you what rhymes with it! Whether you're a Democrat or Republican (or somewhere in-between), if you've ever wanted to see Donald Trump sing a rock song, Bernie Sanders sing a show tune, and Vladimir Putin dance shirtless...this is the show for you!

And since the Capitol Steps mine their laughs from materials ripped from today's and tomorrow's headlines, you never know whether Nancy Pelosi, William Barr, or Kim Jong-un might appear on stage together in a song!

The Capitol Steps' upcoming performance of mostly new material and some old favorites "is cheaper than therapy", says Capitol Step co-founder Elaina Newport. "No matter who is making the news, we all need a laugh. And as fast as a politician can send a tweet, our writers text a new song or joke. The material comes from both sides of the aisle - sometimes it seems like the politicians are trying to provide us with material!"

Mike Thornton, the Capitol Steps actor who has portrayed Presidents from Reagan to Trump, says "We update our show all the time, so we can't tell you exactly who will be parodied until we arrive at the Academy of Music."

The Capitol Steps began in 1981, when a group of Congressional staffers got together to provide entertainment for a holiday office party on Capitol Hill. Since then,the company of professional actors and singers have provided their unique mix of musical and political comedy and satire to audiences coast-to-coast. Each show consists of about 30 songs and skits, with "more costume changes than a Cher concert," as an audience member once remarked The Capitol Steps perform in Washington DC every weekend, tour nationally throughout the year, and have appeared on "The Today Show," "ABC News Nightline," "CBS Evening News" and on specials for NPR.

To preview some of the Capitol Steps materials, visit their website, www.capsteps.com, or find the Capitol Steps on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter (@capsteps).

Sanders Theatre is located in Memorial Hall, 45 Quincy Street, on The Harvard University campus in Cambridge. Tickets are available through The Harvard Bo-Office. For details: 617-496-2222 or https://www.boxoffice.harvard.edu The Capitol Steps at Sanders is presented by The Mike Thornton Agency LLC.





