The Boch Center's City Spotlights Leadership Program At Original Artistic Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Boston teens from across the city will take the stage at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for an original artistic showcase, the final performance concluding the Boch Center's 2024 City Spotlights Leadership Program, a paid employment program designed to teach leadership skills using the performing arts.

The final showcase performance is titled “My Right To Be” -- Advocating for our human rights by addressing threats like racism, sexism and ableism, while upholding environmental justice, LGBTQ+ rights and promoting a more equitable society. In this performance, the City Spotlight Teen Leaders will highlight the major themes of this year's program with original songs, choreography and poetry which they have been working on throughout the summer. These creative young adults represent eleven Boston neighborhoods and 21 different Boston-area schools.

The City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase starts at 5:30PM ET and is free and open to the public. RSVP's are now open to attend the event IN PERSON or VIRTUALLY.

About the City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program

City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program is a nationally-recognized work-study program for underserved Boston teens (meet this years' Teen Leaders here). Aligned with the City of Boston's youth job creation initiative, the program is designed for teens with raw leadership potential who respond better to creative environments not typically available in school. Through an arts-intensive format led by teaching artists and professionals, City Spotlights empowers youth to expand upon existing strengths, to take an active role in personal and professional development, and to become engaged leaders among peers, in the workplace, and in communities as Boston's next generation of creative innovators and thinkers.

Comments