SIX, CHICAGO, And More Set for Hanover Theatre 2025-2026 Broadway Season

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the upcoming 2025-2026 Broadway season. Subscriptions are on sale now.

The season opens with a performance for the ages, SIX comes to The Hanover Theatre October 14-19! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. This Tony Award-winning original score is a global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Following SIX, The Hanover Theatre welcomes Broadway's longest-running musical, Chicago January 9-11, 2026. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with the most astonishing dancing ever seen. Two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses, vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart, become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy. Ring in the new year when Chicago comes to Worcester!

February 20-22, 2026 the explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, and utterly unique STOMP hits the main stage. Appealing to audiences of all ages, STOMP transforms the ordinary into something extraordinary using everything from brooms to garbage cans to create electrifying

beats. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. STOMP—see what all the noise is about.

Following those captivating beats, Meredith Willson's The Music Man marches to The Hanover Theatre May 15-17, 2026! There's trouble in River City, Iowa when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. This Tony Award-winning classic follows Professor Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef.

Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and "Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

There's no doubt, the final show of this Broadway Series will be a crowd-pleaser June 26-28, 2026. Inspired by a beloved comedy classic this Broadway musical brings a fresh mix of humor, heart, and theatrical mischief to the stage. Tune in for our big reveal on September 22, 2025!

The Hanover Theatre's 2025-2026 Broadway Series Subscription package ranges in price from $111 to $451.60. This series is now available for purchase alongside the brand-new subscription for The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC) and the 2025-2026 Dance Series on the main stage.

As in previous years, the best seats for the shows will be available at the best price when purchased together as part of a Broadway Series Subscription. For more information, contact the box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.

