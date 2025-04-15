Tanglewood Opens Summer Performances With TOP GUN MAVERICK in Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tanglewood, the famed music and learning campus in the Berkshires, will kick off its summer activities with Top Gun: Maverick in Concert in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, featuring music by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer, with the score produced by Lorne Balfe.

The Boston Pops will perform the score live to picture, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulous (Friday, June 20, 8 p.m.). The public sale for Top Gun: Maverick in Concert begins Wednesday, 4/16 at 2 p.m. Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six Academy Awards®, including Best Picture and Best Original Song, winning Best Sound.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission, the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Previously Announced Boston Pops Performances at Tanglewood

A Popular Artist Series performance with timeless poet and rhyme master Nas, who makes his Tanglewood debut alongside Emmy-winning conductor Troy Quinn (June 27, 7 p.m.)

One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster & Kelli O’Hara conducted by Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart and featuring favorites from Foster and O’Hara’s Tony Award winning and nominated shows (July 18, 8 p.m.)

Tanglewood on Parade, which features the Pops alongside the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, conducted by Lockhart and Elim Chan (Aug. 5, 8 p.m.)

The ever-popular John Williams’ Film Night, conducted by Lockhart and curated by Williams, his predecessor as Pops conductor (Aug. 9, 8 p.m.)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with composer John Williams’ venerated score performed live to the film, conducted by Damon Gupton (Aug. 1, 8 p.m.)

