Shakespeare & Company to Present 2025 Summer Shakespeare Intensive

Shakespeare & Company will present its 2025 Summer Shakespeare Intensive, providing actors an opportunity to immerse themselves in the works of Shakespeare during our vibrant summer performance season.

The Summer Shakespeare Intensive is modeled after the internationally acclaimed January Month-long Intensive and designed for undergraduate theater students, recent graduates, and early-career acting professionals. This year's session will take place May 28 - June 22 and run for four weeks, six days a week, offering classes in Linklater Voice Work, Monologue and Scene Work, Play and Stage Fight, Movement and Dance, the Actor-Audience Relationship, and more.

Sheila Bandyopadhyay, director of the Center for Actor Training, explained that participants follow a progression of exercise throughout the program and work on scene studies, culminating in final performances open to company members, family, and friends.

"Our program is unique in scope and personalized attention," she explained. "The participants train their voices, bodies, and imaginations, and the faculty works to offer each individual the support they need to advance to the next level of their craft.

"Alongside this is the strong community bond that develops between the actors themselves; friendships and professional affiliations that we hope will last a lifetime."

Tuition is $5,850 and includes double-occupancy housing and breakfast provided each day, A limited number of single rooms may be available for an additional fee. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.

For more information and to apply, visit shakespeare.org/actor-training, or email training@shakespeare.org.

