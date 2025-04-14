DOUBT And More Set for The Hanover Theatre Repertory's Fifth Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hanover Theatre Repertory has announced its 2025-2026 season, available for the first time as a subscription package. In celebrating its fifth anniversary, THT Rep continues to engage audiences with dynamic takes on classics, modern-classics and classics-inspired new works.

The upcoming season begins with the gripping drama, Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley September 18 – October 5, 2025, followed by the eerie 5th Annual Edgar Allen Poe Double Header October 29 – November 1, 2025, a punk rock interpretation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream January 28 – February 14, 2026, and an original one-woman play with music, Who is Eartha Mae? April 8-19, 2026. Subscriptions are on sale now!

Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley is the winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play. Set in a 1960s Catholic school in the Bronx, the story follows Sister Aloysius, an austere nun who questions Father Flynn's affections for young Donald Muller, the school's first Black student. This charged production runs September 18 – October 5, 2025.

Next up, the perennially popular 5th Annual Edgar Allen Poe Double Header invites audiences to conjure two of Poe's most notorious narrators. Created and performed by THT Rep's Artistic Director, Livy Scanlon, this 60-minute solo returns to haunt the BrickBox Theater October 29 – November 1, 2025.

Distinguished Professor of Humanities at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Dr. Kathryn Moncrief takes the helm as director of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Her adaptation of this beloved rom com transports audiences to a 1980s nightclub called The Wood. Equal parts poetry and punk rock this midwinter take on Midsummer plays January 28 – February 14, 2026.

Who is Eartha Mae?, created and performed by Jade Wheeler, closes THT Rep's transformative fifth anniversary season. Underscored with live musical accompaniment, this original one woman play chronicles the life and times of Eartha Kitt, icon of stage and screen from April 8- 19, 2026.

All Hanover Theatre Repertory productions in the 2025-2026 season perform live at the BrickBox Theater in the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC) located at 20B Franklin Street in the heart of downtown Worcester.

The Hanover Theatre Repertory's 2025-2026 Full Subscription package ranges in price from $116 to $196. This series is now available for purchase alongside the brand-new main stage 2025-2026 Dance Series Subscription package in addition to the Broadway Series Subscription package. For more information, contact the box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.

