Tanglewood 2021 Season Popular Artist Series Updates

Tanglewood is announcing an update to its 2021 Popular Artist performances, many of which were originally slated to take place in June and July.

After careful evaluation of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Lenox's Tri-Town Health Department, and the BSO's own group of consultants, including 9Foundations, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will cap attendance at 9,000 for all performances taking place at Tanglewood this summer, including the 2021 Popular Artist concert series. See updated schedule below.

For all 2021 Tanglewood Popular Artist concerts that have been rescheduled for later in summer 2021 or for summer 2022, patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets for the new dates; patrons may also contact SymphonyCharge or their original point of purchase for a refund. Ticket buyers who have already purchased their tickets for the 2021 Tanglewood season may contact SymphonyCharge by emailing tickets@bso.org or calling 888-266-1200 (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to donate the value of their tickets to the BSO, receive a credit towards a future ticket purchase, or request a refund.

Those who donate the value of their tickets back to the organization will receive a tax receipt for the total ticket value contributed. The BSO is in the process of reaching out directly to all ticket holders for the canceled June 19 Trey Anastasio and August 28 John Legend performances about refunds. In most cases, ticket holders to canceled concerts will be automatically refunded through their orginal point of purchase.

Please note: ticket sale dates for concerts rescheduled for summer 2022 will be announced at a later date.

Updated Schedule for the 2021 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series

PERFORMANCES RESCHEDULED FOR LATER IN SUMMER 2021

Brandi Carlile, with opening artist Mavis Staples, originally scheduled for 7/27/21: this concert will now take place on 8/21/21, at 7 p.m.

Judy Collins, Richard Thompson, and Jesse Colin Young, originally scheduled for 6/20/21: this concert will now take place on 8/22/21, at 2:30 p.m.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!: this event will remain as scheduled on 8/26/21, at 8 p.m.

PERFORMANCES RESCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE IN SUMMER 2022

Ringo Starr, originally scheduled for 6/17/21: this concert has been moved to the 2022 Tanglewood season and will now take place on 6/17/22.

Mavericks and Los Lobos, originally scheduled for 6/27/21: this concert has been moved to the 2022 Tanglewood season, specific date TBD.

James Taylor, originally scheduled to take place on 8/31/21; this concert has been moved to the 2022 Tanglewood season and will now take place on 7/4/22.

SUMMER 2021 PERFORMANCES THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELED

Trey Anastasio, originally scheduled for 6/19/21: this concert has been canceled; the BSO is in the process of reaching out directly to all ticket holders about refunds.

John Legend, originally scheduled for 8/28/21: this concert has been canceled; the BSO is in the process of reaching out directly to all ticket holders about refunds.

Change to Reentry Policy & Gate Security for 2021 Popular Artist Series

As a new public safety and security measure, Tanglewood will not allow patrons to exit the main grounds and then reenter after performance intermissions during all 2021 Popular Artist concerts.