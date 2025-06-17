THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to North Shore Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Follow the Yellow Brick Road as Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) continues their 70th Anniversary Season with a production of THE WIZARD OF OZ. The musical adventure is on stage beginning Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and plays through Sunday, July 20, 2025.THE WIZARD OF OZ is proudly sponsored by Iron Tree Service and presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

“Throughout the years, The Wizard of Oz has become a timeless tale that continues to enchant audiences around the globe. I truly believe this spell-binding production will provide families of all ages with a magical, shared experience, one that captures the wonder of live theatre and creates lasting memories,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “It has been several years since NSMT last brought this classic tale to the stage, and we felt with the recent resurgence of interest in the world of Oz, this is the perfect time. With the imaginative direction of Robert W. Schneider and vibrant choreography of Briana Fallon, this outstanding cast and creative team will breathe fresh new life into this treasured story.”

Click your Ruby Slippers three times and step into the enchanting world of Oz with this dazzling all-new production of THE WIZARD OF OZ. This twister of a tale follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and Toto too —as they embark on a whimsical journey to the Emerald City seeking to find their heart's desires with the help of the mysterious Wizard of Oz. Filled with the beloved Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg songs from the iconic 1939 MGM film based on the book by L. Frank Baum, the score includes “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Merry Old Land of Oz,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” and more.

The cast of THE WIZARD OF OZ will be led by Bridget Delaney as Dorothy Gale, Ethan Carlson as Hunk/ Scarecrow, Sean Bell as Hickory/ Tin Man, and E. Mani Cadet as Zeke/ Cowardly Lion. The production also features Michele Ragusa as Almira Gulch/ Wicked Witch, David Coffee as Professor Marvel/ The Wizard, Kerry Conte as Aunt Em/ Glinda, and Ian Lowe as Uncle Henry/ Emerald City Guard. The role of Toto will be played by Bug.

The 39-member cast also includes Luciano Castaldo, Shaun Collins, Catrina Teresa Contini, Sarah Crane, Brett Hennessey Jones, Emma Kantor, Esther Lee, Andrew Leggieri, Meagan Lewis-Michelson, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessica Minter, Reché Nelson, John Neurohr, Brett Pederson, Jake Siffert, and Caitlin Wilayto.

The production will also feature local youth actors: Violet Black, Helen M. Brady, Stella Centore, Alexandra D'onofrio, Gilda Fitzpatrick, Ashley Fox, Genevieve McGovern, Ava Morin, Ainsley Moulton, Norah Pritchard, Lola Rhoads, Penelope Rhoads, Regan Shanahan, Nicholas Shay, and Clove Sinclair.

The creative team for THE WIZARD OF OZ includes Robert W. Schneider (Director), Briana Fallon (Choreographer), Matthew Stern (Music Direction), Ryan M. Howell (Scenic Design), Travis M. Grant (Costume Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Anna Corinne Lee (Makeup Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator), Brian M. Robillard (Production Stage Manager), Joseph Frederick Allen (Associate Director), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director) Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager).

THE WIZARD OF OZ is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

