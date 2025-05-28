 tracking pixel
THE VICTIM World Premiere to Run Through Late July at Shakespeare & Company

Performances will run through July 21.

By: May. 28, 2025
THE VICTIM World Premiere to Run Through Late July at Shakespeare & Company Image
The World Premiere of The Victim by Lawrence Goodman will run through July 21 at Shakespeare & Company.

Three women, three interconnected monologues: a successful New York doctor (Stephanie Clayman) whose racial diversity training has gone horribly wrong. A health aide grappling with racism during the COVID-19 pandemic (Yvette King). A Holocaust survivor (Annette Miller), facing her own horror and finding her way back to love and healing.

Who gets to call herself a victim? Who is the perpetrator? Staged at Shakespeare & Company in 2024 as a reading in the Plays in Process series, The Victim is about identity, our blindness to others, and the human capacity for cruelty and compassion.



