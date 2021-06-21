THE TALE OF IBIS Opens At Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater July 5

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater's WHAT for Kids! proudly presents The Tale of Ibis, written and directed by Jody O'Neil. Performances are Monday-Tuesday at 7 p.m., and Wednesday-Thursday at 4 p.m., July 5 through August 12 in the Larry Phillips Pavilion. Due to limited seating and safety measures, advance online ticket sales are strongly encouraged.

The Tale of Ibis is based on the true story of a curious humpback whale calf found entangled in Provincetown Harbor in 1984. The Tale of Ibis is a story of friendship, the power of kindness, and how one act of generosity can reverberate throughout the world.

$2 of each WHAT for Kids! ticket will go to the Center for Coastal Studies Entanglement Fund, which was established in response to the effort to free Ibis in 1984. Originally created for the Center for Coastal Studies, Provincetown MA, this production of The Tale of Ibis is made possible through the generous support of the Red Auerbach Youth Foundation

To learn about our current policies and what to expect when attending a performance this summer please visit http://www.what.org/public-health-and-covid-19/.

Learn more at what.org.