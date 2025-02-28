THE MOUSETRAP, MATILDA And More Announced for Berkshire Theatre Group 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bershire Theatre Group's 2025 Summer Season, featuring a lineup of plays and musicals at both The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge and The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

At The Unicorn Theatre, audiences can experience The Elephant Man, Bernard Pomerance's powerful drama based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, a man with severe physical deformities who fights for dignity in Victorian England; Out of Character, a deeply personal and humorous solo show by Tony Award-winner Ari'el Stachel, exploring identity, anxiety and self-acceptance; Dying is No Excuse, the World Premiere of a new hilariously heartfelt memoir by Academy Award nominee Renée Taylor about her unforgettable partnership with Joe Bologna, directed by the legendary Elaine May; and Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses, a visually stunning reimagining of Ovid's myths, blending ancient stories with contemporary themes of love, transformation and fate.

At The Colonial Theatre, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, the world's longest-running murder mystery, will keep audiences guessing with its twists and turns, while BTG PLAYS! Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. brings the beloved story to life, showcasing the talents of school children from Berkshire County and the surrounding region. Also, back by popular demand is BTG's produced theatrical concert experience Pink Floyd's The Wall featuring Beyond the Wall and Mike Wartella.

This dynamic season offers a mix of compelling dramas, thought-provoking new works and family-friendly entertainment, continuing BTG's tradition of bringing exceptional theatre to the Berkshires. A full season cast announcement will be released at a later date.

The Jewish Plays Project and Plays2Gather will return to The Colonial Theatre for the 2nd Festival of New Jewish Plays. Following thrilling performances and sold out houses last year, adventurous theatre lovers of all backgrounds can come to enjoy riveting performances from around the world—including the Winner of the 14th National Jewish Playwriting Contest and the gorgeous ritual of the On One Foot 10-Minute Plays—as well as participatory salons, talkbacks and artist panels featuring some of the most important theatre makers of today. Performances run Thursday, August 28 through Saturday, August 30, so secure your Labor Day plans with a Festival Pass!

Additionally, stay tuned for full casting announcements, plus BTG's fall and winter announcement, including the beloved holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, at The Unicorn Theatre from December 4 through 21. If you'd like to bring a group, plan now!

2025 SUMMER SEASON

At The Unicorn Theatre

The Elephant Man

written by Bernard Pomerance

directed by Eric Hill

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Wednesday May 28 at 7pm & Thursday, May 29 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Friday, May 30 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, June 15 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $60

Tickets: $75

Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Bernard Pomerance's Tony Award-winning drama, The Elephant Man, is a gripping true story of resilience, dignity and the search for acceptance. Directed by Eric Hill, an accomplished BTG veteran with over 25 years of celebrated directorial achievements and set in Victorian England, the play follows Joseph Merrick, a man whose severe physical deformities make him a target of cruelty and exploitation. Rescued from a life in a traveling sideshow, he finds refuge in a London hospital, where he forms an unlikely bond with a celebrated physician. As society debates whether to view him as a medical curiosity or a man of intelligence and grace, The Elephant Man explores the struggle to be seen for who we truly are.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, The Elephant Man is a timeless examination of society's perception of beauty, normalcy and kindness. At its heart is a deeply human story about the need for connection and understanding, as Merrick's journey forces those around him to confront their own prejudices. As thought-provoking as it is emotionally stirring, The Elephant Man remains one of the most powerful and unforgettable dramas ever written. Experience this compelling story at The Unicorn Theatre and rediscover a classic that continues to resonate today.

At The Unicorn Theatre

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents

The Berkeley Repertory Theatre Production of

Out of Character

written & performed by Ari'el Stachel

directed by Tony Taccone

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Monday, June 30 at 7pm & Tuesday, July 1 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Wednesday, July 2 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, July 26 at 7pm

Tickets: Preview: $60

Tickets: $90 Premium & $75 Standard

Recommended for ages 12 and up.

After a powerful developmental debut at Berkshire Theatre Group's Festival of New Jewish Plays last summer, Out of Character returns for a fully realized production at The Unicorn Theatre. Written and performed by Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, this deeply personal and profoundly moving solo play takes audiences on an intimate journey through identity, mental health and self-acceptance. Directed by Tony Taccone, renowned for commissioning Angels in America alongside Oskar Eustis during his tenure as artistic director of Eureka Theatre in San Francisco, this production carries a creative vision that is as innovative as it is compelling.

Out of Character is as funny as it is deeply affecting. Through storytelling that is both vulnerable and uplifting, Stachel brings audiences along on a journey of discovery that is uniquely his yet universally relatable.

At The Unicorn Theatre

Dying is No Excuse

written & performed by Renée Taylor

directed by Elaine May

by special arrangement with Gabriel Bologna

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Thursday, August 7 at 7pm & Friday, August 8 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, August 9 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, August 30 at 7pm

Tickets: Preview: $65

Tickets: $99 Premium & $75 Standard

Recommended for ages 12 and up.

The legendary Renée Taylor takes the stage in the World Premiere of Dying is No Excuse, a hilarious and heartfelt new play directed by the incomparable Elaine May, a Tony Award-winning legend. Best known for her quick wit and larger-than-life presence, Taylor—an Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning actress, writer, and comedian—brings her signature humor to this deeply personal journey through love, marriage and loss.

This isn’t just Taylor’s story—it’s the story of her extraordinary partnership with her late husband, the brilliant actor and writer Joe Bologna. With warmth, wit and unflinching honesty, Taylor reminisces about their whirlwind romance, from their first meeting to their unconventional live TV wedding on The Merv Griffin Show just three and a half months later. She recalls the joy and challenges of their early years—navigating their careers, collaborating on plays and films and embracing parenthood, all while keeping their bond filled with laughter. From their struggles with Hollywood, the unexpected success of Lovers and Other Strangers and Bologna’s rise as a leading man (much to Taylor’s jealousy as women threw themselves at him), to the heartache of his final days battling cancer, Taylor paints a portrait of a marriage built on love, humor and an unbreakable friendship.

Guiding this production is the iconic Elaine May, whose fearless vision has shaped some of the most unforgettable moments in theatre and film. A trailblazer in comedy and storytelling, May’s ability to balance humor with poignancy makes her the perfect collaborator for Taylor’s razor-sharp wit and boundless charm.

Together, these two entertainment icons bring you a World Premiere event that is as laugh-out-loud funny as it is deeply touching. Dying is No Excuse is not just a memoir—it’s a celebration of a love story that defied the odds, proving that even in the face of loss, laughter and love endure. Don’t miss the chance to witness these legends at work in a performance that promises to be as unforgettable as the life it honors.

At The Unicorn Theatre

Metamorphoses

based on the Myths of Ovid

written and originally directed by Mary Zimmerman

directed by Isadora Wolfe

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Thursday, September 25 at 7pm & Friday, September 26 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, September 27 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, October 26 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $50

Tickets: $75 Premium & $60 Standard

Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Mary Zimmerman’s Tony Award-winning Metamorphoses is a spellbinding reimagining of Ovid’s timeless myths. Set around a shimmering pool of water, this breathtaking production brings to life ancient tales of love, transformation and the power of the gods. From the tragic longing of Orpheus and Eurydice to King Midas’ fateful wish, Metamorphoses weaves together stories that feel as poignant and relevant today as they did thousands of years ago. Directed by Isadora Wolfe, who performed in and served as Artistic Director and Resident Director of Sleep No More, the show presents these enduring stories with clear vision and emotional depth.

“A shimmering surface that seems to flow directly from The Collective Unconscious.” –Ben Brantley, The New York Times

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play, Metamorphoses has enchanted audiences with its lyrical storytelling, striking imagery and profound emotional depth. Through a seamless blend of movement, poetry and visual spectacle, this production invites audiences into a world where gods meddle in mortal lives, where love is both beautiful and devastating and water itself becomes a transformative force. Experience the magic of Metamorphoses at The Unicorn Theatre, where ancient myths are brought to life in ways you’ll never forget.

At The Colonial Theatre

The Mousetrap

written by Agatha Christie

directed by Gerry McIntyre

at The Colonial Theatre

Previews: Thursday, July 24 at 7pm & Friday, July 25 at 7pm

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, July 26 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, August 17 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $60

Tickets: $115 VIP, $90 Premium & $75 Standard; $38 Teen

Recommended for ages 7 and up.

A timeless classic that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats for over 70 years, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is the ultimate whodunit. When a group of strangers becomes snowbound in a remote countryside guesthouse, a chilling murder sets off a race against time to unmask the culprit. With each guest harboring secrets of their own, suspicion runs high, and everyone is a suspect in this masterfully crafted mystery. Directed by acclaimed director and choreographer Gerry McIntyre, whose work in Broadway and regional theatre has received widespread recognition, this production brings a compelling vision to the classic mystery.

The longest-running play in theatre history, The Mousetrap remains as captivating today as when it first premiered in London’s West End in 1952. Christie’s signature blend of tension, intrigue and unexpected revelations ensures that no two audiences experience the story in quite the same way. Whether you’re a longtime Christie fan or a newcomer to the world of classic mysteries, The Mousetrap is an unmissable theatrical experience that will leave you guessing until the very last moment.

BTG PLAYS! Year Round Education Programs

at The Colonial Theatre

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.

book by Dennis Kelly

music and lyrics by Tim Minchin

directed by David Adkins and Kathy Jo Grover

music direction by Erin White

choreography by Kathy Jo Grover

featuring over 50 Berkshire County and beyond elementary, middle and high school students

at The Colonial Theatre

Performance Dates: Friday, April 25 at 7pm, Saturday, April 26 at 12pm & 5pm and Sunday, April 27 at 12pm

Tickets: Children $15; Adult $30

Recommended for ages 7 and up.

Get ready for an electrifying adventure as Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. takes the stage at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield! Join Matilda, a clever and courageous girl with extraordinary gifts, as she takes a stand against the odds. From her cruel parents to her tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda shows that even the smallest voices can spark big changes. With her wit, intelligence and remarkable courage, Matilda inspires her classmates and her kindhearted teacher, Miss Honey, to stand up for what’s right and proves that “sometimes, you have to be a little bit naughty” to rewrite your story.

Perfect for families and kids aged 7 and up and filled with catchy songs, high-energy dance numbers and unforgettable characters, Matilda The Musical JR. is a gleefully witty and inspiring story of resilience, bravery and girl power that will have audiences of all ages cheering for the "revolting children." Matilda is ready to teach the grown-ups a lesson—are you ready to join the rebellion?

Back By Popular Demand

A BTG–Produced Theatrical Concert Experience

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Pink Floyd's The Wall

A Theatrical Concert Experience

featuring: Beyond the Wall and Mike Wartella

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, June 27 at 7pm & Saturday, June 28 at 7pm

Tickets: $52

After an electrifying and highly successful run last year, Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to bring back the theatrical concert experience of Pink Floyd’s The Wall to The Colonial Theatre! This unforgettable production returns due to overwhelming demand, offering audiences another chance to experience the sonic and visual spectacle of one of the most imaginative and influential albums in rock history. Since its 1979 release, The Wall has captivated generations with its hauntingly powerful narrative of isolation, fame and self-destruction, following the fictional protagonist, "Pink," from his post-World War II childhood to his descent into a psychological wall of his own making. The Wall’s themes remain as potent and resonant today as ever, making this a must-see event for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

This BTG-produced concert event transforms the Colonial into an immersive Pink Floyd experience, featuring BTG alum Mike Wartella and the renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, Beyond The Wall. Audiences will be enveloped in the album’s legendary soundscape, brought to life with dazzling visuals, stunning effects, and the same musical complexity that has made The Wall a cultural landmark. Whether you missed it last year or can’t wait to relive the magic, don’t miss this encore presentation of a one-of-a-kind theatrical journey through Pink Floyd’s masterpiece!

Formed in 2007, Beyond The Wall is the region’s premier Pink Floyd tribute band, dedicated to recreating the legendary sound and spectacle of the iconic rock group. With over 100 years of collective performing experience, this talented ensemble of five musicians meticulously crafts every detail, combining music, lights, video, and sound effects to bring audiences a truly authentic Pink Floyd experience. From greatest hits to full-album performances, Beyond The Wall continues to captivate both rock enthusiasts and devoted Floyd fans alike. Don't miss this extraordinary night of music and visuals—an encore experience that promises to be even bigger and more breathtaking than before!

Tickets for these exciting summer season productions will be on sale Friday, February 28 at 12pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

